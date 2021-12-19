GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 65, Toutle Lake 23

Bellevue Christian 39, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 20

Camas 42, Central Catholic, Ore. 25

Cle Elum/Roslyn 41, Pateros 23

Columbia (Burbank) 59, Dayton/Waitsburg 5

Eisenhower 77, West Valley (Yakima) 31

Ellensburg 69, Ephrata 24

Garfield-Palouse 54, Liberty Christian 19

Grandview 50, East Valley (Yakima) 48

Granger 60, Highland 40

Kennewick 68, Walla Walla 35

Liberty (Spangle) 66, Brewster 28

Lynden Christian 61, Kentwood 42

Mabton 52, Kittitas 46

Mark Morris 45, Fort Vancouver 5

Montesano 63, White River 34

Moses Lake 47, Eastmont 31

Mount Vernon Christian 63, Sound Christian 31

Naches Valley 48, Connell 46

Napavine 50, Winlock 44

North Central 55, East Valley (Spokane) 33

Onalaska 42, Morton/White Pass 22

Reardan 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 31

Sammamish 44, Franklin Pierce 41

South Wasco County, Ore. 52, Klickwood 24

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 45, DeSales 23

Stevenson 51, Kalama 25

Sunnyside 62, Davis 50

Warden 67, Tri-Cities Prep 27

Wenatchee 39, Cheney 38

White Swan 40, Goldendale 36

Zillah 53, College Place 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cusick vs. Springdale, ccd.

Inglemoor vs. Redmond, ccd.

Issaquah vs. Newport-Bellevue, ccd.

Kent Meridian vs. Lakes, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Trout Lake, ccd.

Manson vs. Liberty Bell, ppd.

Mead vs. Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, ccd.

Mount Si vs. Skyline, ccd.

Ocosta vs. Willapa Valley, ccd.

Pullman vs. Moscow, Idaho, ccd.

South Whidbey vs. Coupeville, ccd.

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Wilbur-Creston, ccd.

Wellpinit vs. Chewelah, ccd.

Woodinville vs. Bothell, ccd.

