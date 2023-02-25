BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kalispell Glacier 69, Missoula Hellgate 62

Eastern A=

Loser Out=

Billings Central 59, Lockwood 50

Havre 62, Hardin 45

Third Place=

Billings Central 55, Havre 48

Western A=

Consolation=

Dillon 60, Columbia Falls 50

Hamilton 66, Browning 50

Western B=

Loser Out=

St. Ignatius 67, Florence 56

Thompson Falls 45, Anaconda 42

Third Place=

St. Ignatius 77, Thompson Falls 74, OT

Northern C=

Loser Out=

Box Elder 71, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66

Roy-Winifred 62, Great Falls Central 37

Western C=

Loser Out=

Lone Peak 70, Drummond 57

West Yellowstone 72, Darby 54

Third Place=

Lone Peak 53, West Yellowstone 51

