BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 59, Arlington 52

Arthur County 72, Brady 50

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Fort Calhoun 43

Aurora 44, St. Paul 42

Axtell 55, Alma 20

Bennington 67, Blair 45

Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37

Conestoga 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41

Douglas County West 47, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Wray, Colo. 52

Edgemont, S.D. 34, Sioux County 18

Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Savannah, Mo. 41

Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Gretna 57, Lincoln North Star 53

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Lincoln Christian 49

Holdrege 53, Gibbon 45

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 57

Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53

Madison 49, Twin River 33

Omaha Christian Academy 69, Lewiston 30

Omaha Roncalli 68, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bellevue East 42

Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Burke 50

Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Benson 45

Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45

Red Cloud 51, Elba 10

Santee 79, Spalding Academy 68

Shelby/Rising City 43, Meridian 33

Silver Lake 56, Heartland Lutheran 18

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 53, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

St. Mary's 46, Anselmo-Merna 38

Stanton 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53

Stuart 46, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Wahoo 63, Crete 52

Wayne 58, Boone Central 43

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Osmond 55, Wausa 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

