BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 59, Arlington 52
Arthur County 72, Brady 50
Ashland-Greenwood 59, Fort Calhoun 43
Aurora 44, St. Paul 42
Axtell 55, Alma 20
Bennington 67, Blair 45
Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37
Conestoga 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41
Douglas County West 47, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Wray, Colo. 52
Edgemont, S.D. 34, Sioux County 18
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Savannah, Mo. 41
Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Gretna 57, Lincoln North Star 53
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Lincoln Christian 49
Holdrege 53, Gibbon 45
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 57
Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53
Madison 49, Twin River 33
Omaha Christian Academy 69, Lewiston 30
Omaha Roncalli 68, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bellevue East 42
Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Burke 50
Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Benson 45
Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45
Red Cloud 51, Elba 10
Santee 79, Spalding Academy 68
Shelby/Rising City 43, Meridian 33
Silver Lake 56, Heartland Lutheran 18
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 53, Falls City Sacred Heart 44
St. Mary's 46, Anselmo-Merna 38
Stanton 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53
Stuart 46, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Wahoo 63, Crete 52
Wayne 58, Boone Central 43
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Osmond 55, Wausa 44
