GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 47, Lost River 29

Burns 60, Riverside 34

Central Catholic 60, Reynolds 22

Crane 68, Adrian 24

Damascus Christian 59, Grand View Christian 4

Elgin 55, Pine Eagle 26

Forest Grove 64, Century 17

Gervais 44, Santiam 10

Grant Union 43, Pilot Rock 31

Grants Pass 52, North Medford 38

Imbler 23, Cove 19, OT

Livingstone 50, Falls City 28

Myrtle Point 29, Gold Beach 27

North Douglas 61, Pacific 9

North Lake/Paisley 37, Chiloquin 32

Oakland 38, Lowell 26

Open Door 35, Life Christian 28

Oregon City 49, St. Mary's Academy 43

Regis 32, East Linn Christian 19

Riverdale 49, Oregon Episcopal 37

Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Crosspoint Christian 22

Sheldon 56, Roseburg 18

South Medford 75, South Eugene 34

Trinity Lutheran 70, Gilchrist 10

Tualatin 45, Tigard 39

Vernonia 52, Neah-Kah-Nie 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camas Valley vs. Elkton, ccd.

Dufur vs. Sherman, ccd.

Echo vs. South Wasco County, ccd.

Hood River vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Condon, ccd.

Klickwood, Wash. vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.

Lakeview vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Monument/Dayville vs. Four Rivers Community School, ccd.

New Hope Christian vs. Days Creek, ccd.

Powers vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.

Prospect vs. Central Christian, ccd.

