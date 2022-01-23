GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 47, Lost River 29
Burns 60, Riverside 34
Central Catholic 60, Reynolds 22
Crane 68, Adrian 24
Damascus Christian 59, Grand View Christian 4
Elgin 55, Pine Eagle 26
Forest Grove 64, Century 17
Gervais 44, Santiam 10
Grant Union 43, Pilot Rock 31
Grants Pass 52, North Medford 38
Imbler 23, Cove 19, OT
Livingstone 50, Falls City 28
Myrtle Point 29, Gold Beach 27
North Douglas 61, Pacific 9
North Lake/Paisley 37, Chiloquin 32
Oakland 38, Lowell 26
Open Door 35, Life Christian 28
Oregon City 49, St. Mary's Academy 43
Regis 32, East Linn Christian 19
Riverdale 49, Oregon Episcopal 37
Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Crosspoint Christian 22
Sheldon 56, Roseburg 18
South Medford 75, South Eugene 34
Trinity Lutheran 70, Gilchrist 10
Tualatin 45, Tigard 39
Vernonia 52, Neah-Kah-Nie 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas Valley vs. Elkton, ccd.
Dufur vs. Sherman, ccd.
Echo vs. South Wasco County, ccd.
Hood River vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Condon, ccd.
Klickwood, Wash. vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.
Lakeview vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Monument/Dayville vs. Four Rivers Community School, ccd.
New Hope Christian vs. Days Creek, ccd.
Powers vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.
Prospect vs. Central Christian, ccd.
