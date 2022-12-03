PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 6, Rock Ridge 4

Armstrong/Cooper Coop 10, Mound Westonka 1

Becker/Big Lake Co-op 4, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 3

Breck 5, Duluth Marshall 4, OT

Buffalo 4, Delano 1

Chanhassen 9, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Eden Prairie 1

Detroit Lakes 4, Kittson County Central 3, OT

Dodge County 4, La Crescent 1

Edina 3, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2

Ely 6, Ashland, Wis. 3

Gentry 2, Mounds View 1

Grand Rapids 1, Forest Lake 0

Hermantown 3, Hill-Murray 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Minneapolis 2

Holy Angels 5, Woodbury 3

Holy Family Catholic 6, Totino-Grace 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 1

Luverne 11, Waseca 1

May-Port CG, N.D. 5, Lake of the Woods 1

Minnetonka 2, Moorhead 0

Orono 8, Alexandria 5

Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Farmington 1

Princeton 10, Mora/Milaca Co-op 1

Rochester John Marshall 7, St. Paul Johnson 2

Rogers 3, Lakeville South 1

Roseau 9, Brainerd 3

Rosemount 5, East Ridge 2

Roseville 6, St. Paul Academy 1

Simley 5, Red Wing 2

Spring Lake Park 8, Tartan 2

St. Paul Highland Park 5, Rochester Lourdes 2

Stillwater 4, Maple Grove 3

Thief River Falls 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Two Rivers 9, Windom 2

Waconia 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3, OT

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Providence Academy 1

Warroad 7, Mahtomedi 4

Wayzata 4, Duluth East 1

White Bear Lake 5, Centennial 4, OT

