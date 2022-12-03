PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 6, Rock Ridge 4
Armstrong/Cooper Coop 10, Mound Westonka 1
Becker/Big Lake Co-op 4, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 3
Breck 5, Duluth Marshall 4, OT
Buffalo 4, Delano 1
Chanhassen 9, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Eden Prairie 1
Detroit Lakes 4, Kittson County Central 3, OT
Dodge County 4, La Crescent 1
Edina 3, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2
Ely 6, Ashland, Wis. 3
Gentry 2, Mounds View 1
Grand Rapids 1, Forest Lake 0
Hermantown 3, Hill-Murray 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Minneapolis 2
Holy Angels 5, Woodbury 3
Holy Family Catholic 6, Totino-Grace 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 7, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 1
Luverne 11, Waseca 1
May-Port CG, N.D. 5, Lake of the Woods 1
Minnetonka 2, Moorhead 0
Orono 8, Alexandria 5
Park (Cottage Grove) 3, Farmington 1
Princeton 10, Mora/Milaca Co-op 1
Rochester John Marshall 7, St. Paul Johnson 2
Rogers 3, Lakeville South 1
Roseau 9, Brainerd 3
Rosemount 5, East Ridge 2
Roseville 6, St. Paul Academy 1
Simley 5, Red Wing 2
Spring Lake Park 8, Tartan 2
St. Paul Highland Park 5, Rochester Lourdes 2
Stillwater 4, Maple Grove 3
Thief River Falls 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Two Rivers 9, Windom 2
Waconia 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3, OT
Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Providence Academy 1
Warroad 7, Mahtomedi 4
Wayzata 4, Duluth East 1
White Bear Lake 5, Centennial 4, OT
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
