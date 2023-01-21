GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brimley 75, Rudyard 20
Detroit Comm & Media Arts def. DCP-Northwestern, forfeit
Frankenmuth 55, Hemlock 35
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 41
Jackson Lumen Christi 44, Allen Park Cabrini 43, OT
Morenci 45, Clinton 32
Niles Brandywine 67, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 17
Sand Creek 56, Colon 34
Whitehall 52, North Muskegon 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
