GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brimley 75, Rudyard 20

Detroit Comm & Media Arts def. DCP-Northwestern, forfeit

Frankenmuth 55, Hemlock 35

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 41

Jackson Lumen Christi 44, Allen Park Cabrini 43, OT

Morenci 45, Clinton 32

Niles Brandywine 67, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 17

Sand Creek 56, Colon 34

Whitehall 52, North Muskegon 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

