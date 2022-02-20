BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A District 1/2=
Crossovers=
Blaine 51, Overlake School 44
Lynden Christian 82, Sultan 53
1A District 3=
Third Place=
Annie Wright 81, Seattle Christian 63
1A District 5=
Championship=
Toppenish 70, Zillah 68
Consolation=
Wahluke 63, Wapato 50
1A District 6/7=
Crossover=
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 99, Chelan 96
Quincy 89, Colville 81
1B District 1/2/3=
Lummi 68, Crosspoint Academy 61
Neah Bay 59, Orcas Island 57
Championship=
Northwest Yeshiva 57, Mount Vernon Christian 46
1B District 4=
Championship=
Willapa Valley 67, Naselle 40
Third Place=
Oakville 53, Mossyrock 51
1B District 6=
Loser Out=
Soap Lake 0, Riverside Christian 0
1B District 7=
Championship=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Cusick 54
Loser Out=
Wellpinit 62, Valley Christian 52
2A District 2/3=
First Place=
North Kitsap 49, White River 38
Third Place=
Port Angeles 68, Enumclaw 52
2A District 5=
Consolation=
Grandview 62, Ellensburg 56
2A District 8=
First Place=
Pullman 58, West Valley (Spokane) 39
2B District 4=
Championship=
Adna 53, Napavine 46
Kalama 43, Morton/White Pass 42
Third Place=
Toutle Lake 50, Ilwaco 39
2B District 5=
Championship=
Columbia (Burbank) 60, Cle Elum/Roslyn 56
2B District 6=
Loser Out=
Lake Roosevelt 71, Okanogan 45
2B District 7=
Championship=
Liberty (Spangle) 66, Colfax 57
Loser Out=
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54
3A District 1=
Championship=
Mountlake Terrace 58, Ferndale 53
Consolation=
Arlington 70, Cascade (Everett) 54
Shorecrest 59, Stanwood 56
3A District 2=
Lake Washington 51, Rainier Beach 48
Championship=
Garfield 57, O'Dea 49
First Place=
Seattle Prep 62, Eastside Catholic 56
3A District 3/4=
Championship=
Auburn 84, Timberline 61
Third Place=
Mount Tahoma 69, Kelso 48
3A District 8=
Loser Out=
Mt. Spokane 61, Mead 49
4A District 1/2=
Glacier Peak 42, Skyline 31
Mariner 70, Jackson 49
4A District 3/4=
Championship=
Curtis 77, Tahoma 56
Third Place=
Union 61, Federal Way 60
4A District 6=
Championship=
Eastmont 63, West Valley (Yakima) 60
4A District 8=
Loser Out=
Central Valley 60, Richland 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/