BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A District 1/2=

Crossovers=

Blaine 51, Overlake School 44

Lynden Christian 82, Sultan 53

1A District 3=

Third Place=

Annie Wright 81, Seattle Christian 63

1A District 5=

Championship=

Toppenish 70, Zillah 68

Consolation=

Wahluke 63, Wapato 50

1A District 6/7=

Crossover=

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 99, Chelan 96

Quincy 89, Colville 81

1B District 1/2/3=

Lummi 68, Crosspoint Academy 61

Neah Bay 59, Orcas Island 57

Championship=

Northwest Yeshiva 57, Mount Vernon Christian 46

1B District 4=

Championship=

Willapa Valley 67, Naselle 40

Third Place=

Oakville 53, Mossyrock 51

1B District 6=

Loser Out=

Soap Lake 0, Riverside Christian 0

1B District 7=

Championship=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Cusick 54

Loser Out=

Wellpinit 62, Valley Christian 52

2A District 2/3=

First Place=

North Kitsap 49, White River 38

Third Place=

Port Angeles 68, Enumclaw 52

2A District 5=

Consolation=

Grandview 62, Ellensburg 56

2A District 8=

First Place=

Pullman 58, West Valley (Spokane) 39

2B District 4=

Championship=

Adna 53, Napavine 46

Kalama 43, Morton/White Pass 42

Third Place=

Toutle Lake 50, Ilwaco 39

2B District 5=

Championship=

Columbia (Burbank) 60, Cle Elum/Roslyn 56

2B District 6=

Loser Out=

Lake Roosevelt 71, Okanogan 45

2B District 7=

Championship=

Liberty (Spangle) 66, Colfax 57

Loser Out=

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54

3A District 1=

Championship=

Mountlake Terrace 58, Ferndale 53

Consolation=

Arlington 70, Cascade (Everett) 54

Shorecrest 59, Stanwood 56

3A District 2=

Lake Washington 51, Rainier Beach 48

Championship=

Garfield 57, O'Dea 49

First Place=

Seattle Prep 62, Eastside Catholic 56

3A District 3/4=

Championship=

Auburn 84, Timberline 61

Third Place=

Mount Tahoma 69, Kelso 48

3A District 8=

Loser Out=

Mt. Spokane 61, Mead 49

4A District 1/2=

Glacier Peak 42, Skyline 31

Mariner 70, Jackson 49

4A District 3/4=

Championship=

Curtis 77, Tahoma 56

Third Place=

Union 61, Federal Way 60

4A District 6=

Championship=

Eastmont 63, West Valley (Yakima) 60

4A District 8=

Loser Out=

Central Valley 60, Richland 57

