PREP FOOTBALL=
Amboy-LaMoille 44, Orangeville 0
Benton 45, West Frankfort 20
Camp Point Central 28, Jacksonville Routt 0
Champaign St. Thomas More 28, Pawnee 22
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 16, Gage Park 0
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 30, Chicago Washington 14
Chicago (Christ the King) 50, Walther Christian Academy 6
Chicago (Goode) 48, Corliss 24
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 6
Chicago (Lane) 24, Whitney Young 15
Chicago Marshall 56, Kelly 12
Clemente 32, Foreman 6
Collins Academy 2, Chicago Phoenix Academy 0
Danville Schlarman 54, Ashton-Franklin Center 52
Dunbar 22, Bogan 0
Durand/Pecatonica 16, Knoxville 7
Dyett 18, Chicago Vocational 8
East St. Louis 60, O'Fallon 21
Eldorado 22, Hamilton County 13
Evergreen Park 28, Reavis 21
Glenbard West 48, Addison Trail 14
Hyde Park 20, Chicago Ag Science 14
Lindblom 58, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 24
Loyola 41, Fenwick 7
Mather 32, Steinmetz 8
Morgan Park 22, Kenwood 13
Paris 42, Marshall 12
Red Hill 59, OPH 14
Schurz 58, Von Steuben 36
South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 50, Metro-East Lutheran 8
Springfield Southeast 28, Springfield Lanphier 6
St. Francis 69, Champaign Central 14
Stockton 64, West Carroll 8
Westinghouse 34, Chicago (Clark) 30
Westville 33, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 26
York 27, Lyons 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Riverton vs. Pleasant Plains, ppd.
Rosholt, Wis. vs. St. Francis, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
