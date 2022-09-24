PREP FOOTBALL=

Amboy-LaMoille 44, Orangeville 0

Benton 45, West Frankfort 20

Camp Point Central 28, Jacksonville Routt 0

Champaign St. Thomas More 28, Pawnee 22

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 16, Gage Park 0

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 30, Chicago Washington 14

Chicago (Christ the King) 50, Walther Christian Academy 6

Chicago (Goode) 48, Corliss 24

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 6

Chicago (Lane) 24, Whitney Young 15

Chicago Marshall 56, Kelly 12

Clemente 32, Foreman 6

Collins Academy 2, Chicago Phoenix Academy 0

Danville Schlarman 54, Ashton-Franklin Center 52

Dunbar 22, Bogan 0

Durand/Pecatonica 16, Knoxville 7

Dyett 18, Chicago Vocational 8

East St. Louis 60, O'Fallon 21

Eldorado 22, Hamilton County 13

Evergreen Park 28, Reavis 21

Glenbard West 48, Addison Trail 14

Hyde Park 20, Chicago Ag Science 14

Lindblom 58, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 24

Loyola 41, Fenwick 7

Mather 32, Steinmetz 8

Morgan Park 22, Kenwood 13

Paris 42, Marshall 12

Red Hill 59, OPH 14

Schurz 58, Von Steuben 36

South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 50, Metro-East Lutheran 8

Springfield Southeast 28, Springfield Lanphier 6

St. Francis 69, Champaign Central 14

Stockton 64, West Carroll 8

Westinghouse 34, Chicago (Clark) 30

Westville 33, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 26

York 27, Lyons 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Riverton vs. Pleasant Plains, ppd.

Rosholt, Wis. vs. St. Francis, ccd.

