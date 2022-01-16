BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 82, Raft River 54

Bear Lake 53, Malad 46

Butte County 56, Filer 55

Cascade 53, Hagerman 30

Cole Valley 86, Vision Charter 25

Grace 62, Challis 32

Homedale 69, Weiser 39

Horseshoe Bend def. Meadows Valley, forfeit

Lakeland 67, Sandpoint 60

Melba 55, Marsing 39

Murtaugh 37, Notus 20

Nampa Christian 57, Ambrose 53

Parma 53, Fruitland 43

Rimrock 65, Richfield 35

Ririe 55, Firth 49

South Fremont 52, W. Jefferson 50

St. Maries 61, Grangeville 32

Star Valley, Wyo. 67, Sugar-Salem 55

Watersprings 80, Leadore 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

