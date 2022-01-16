BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 82, Raft River 54
Bear Lake 53, Malad 46
Butte County 56, Filer 55
Cascade 53, Hagerman 30
Cole Valley 86, Vision Charter 25
Grace 62, Challis 32
Homedale 69, Weiser 39
Horseshoe Bend def. Meadows Valley, forfeit
Lakeland 67, Sandpoint 60
Melba 55, Marsing 39
Murtaugh 37, Notus 20
Nampa Christian 57, Ambrose 53
Parma 53, Fruitland 43
Rimrock 65, Richfield 35
Ririe 55, Firth 49
South Fremont 52, W. Jefferson 50
St. Maries 61, Grangeville 32
Star Valley, Wyo. 67, Sugar-Salem 55
Watersprings 80, Leadore 28
