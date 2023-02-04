BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Huron 67, Benton Harbor 55

Berrien Springs 56, Buchanan 54

Detroit Cass Tech 46, Traverse City St. Francis 39

Elk Rapids 52, Tawas 46

Ferndale 78, Traverse City West 42

Grand Blanc 74, Cadillac 46

Grand Rapids Union 66, Otsego 63

Kalamazoo Central 66, Detroit Renaissance 58

Kalamazoo Phoenix 88, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 73

L'Anse Creuse 64, Port Huron 45

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 52

Maple City Glen Lake 56, Wayne Memorial 43

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 72, Battle Creek Academy 33

North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55

Parchment 66, Cassopolis 33

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 57, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 38

Waldron 55, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 38

Warren Lincoln 52, Grand Rapids Northview 37

Watervliet 70, Blanchard Montabella 67, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Ford vs. Grand Rapids Union, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you