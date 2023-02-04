BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Huron 67, Benton Harbor 55
Berrien Springs 56, Buchanan 54
Detroit Cass Tech 46, Traverse City St. Francis 39
Elk Rapids 52, Tawas 46
Ferndale 78, Traverse City West 42
Grand Blanc 74, Cadillac 46
Grand Rapids Union 66, Otsego 63
Kalamazoo Central 66, Detroit Renaissance 58
Kalamazoo Phoenix 88, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 73
L'Anse Creuse 64, Port Huron 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 52
Maple City Glen Lake 56, Wayne Memorial 43
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 72, Battle Creek Academy 33
North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55
Parchment 66, Cassopolis 33
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 57, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 38
Waldron 55, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 38
Warren Lincoln 52, Grand Rapids Northview 37
Watervliet 70, Blanchard Montabella 67, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Ford vs. Grand Rapids Union, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
