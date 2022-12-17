BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 85, Chief Sealth 33
Blanchet 54, Overlake School 49
Cheney 76, Shadle Park 43
Concordia Christian 63, Quilcene 59
Coupeville 52, Forks 46
Lynden 61, Mountlake Terrace 40
North Kitsap 94, Central Kitsap 50
Puyallup 60, Kennedy 50
Renton 82, Highline 29
Springdale 74, Columbia (Hunters) 48
Winlock 66, Mary Knight 11
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
