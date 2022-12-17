BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 85, Chief Sealth 33

Blanchet 54, Overlake School 49

Cheney 76, Shadle Park 43

Concordia Christian 63, Quilcene 59

Coupeville 52, Forks 46

Lynden 61, Mountlake Terrace 40

North Kitsap 94, Central Kitsap 50

Puyallup 60, Kennedy 50

Renton 82, Highline 29

Springdale 74, Columbia (Hunters) 48

Winlock 66, Mary Knight 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

