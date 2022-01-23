BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 62, Carroll-Ozark 45

Auburn 80, Dothan 71

Bartlett, Tenn. 69, Hueytown 57

Brantley 81, Highland Home 79

Brewbaker Tech 64, Catholic-Montgomery 54

East Limestone 64, West Limestone 46

Eufaula 61, Russell County 53

Georgiana 75, Greenville 71

Grissom 46, Hazel Green 38

Haleyville 88, Florence 67

Hamilton 54, Fayette County 42

Haralson County, Ga. 57, Ranburne 48

James Clemens 67, Madison Academy 60

Lanett 77, Handley 72

Midfield 86, Pickens County 50

Plainview 96, Geraldine 49

South Lamar 61, Sulligent 53

Stanhope Elmore 82, Wetumpka 66

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

