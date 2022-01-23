BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 62, Carroll-Ozark 45
Auburn 80, Dothan 71
Bartlett, Tenn. 69, Hueytown 57
Brantley 81, Highland Home 79
Brewbaker Tech 64, Catholic-Montgomery 54
East Limestone 64, West Limestone 46
Eufaula 61, Russell County 53
Georgiana 75, Greenville 71
Grissom 46, Hazel Green 38
Haleyville 88, Florence 67
Hamilton 54, Fayette County 42
Haralson County, Ga. 57, Ranburne 48
James Clemens 67, Madison Academy 60
Lanett 77, Handley 72
Midfield 86, Pickens County 50
Plainview 96, Geraldine 49
South Lamar 61, Sulligent 53
Stanhope Elmore 82, Wetumpka 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/