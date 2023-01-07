GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Anna 35, New Bremen 27
Arcanum 43, Bradford 22
Aurora 48, Barberton 43
Austintown Fitch 44, Youngs. Liberty 41
Avon 36, Berea-Midpark 28
Bellefontaine 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 41
Bishop Watterson 60, Ashville Teays Valley 35
Bluffton 44, Paulding 31
Brunswick 43, Wadsworth 39
Bucyrus Wynford 63, Morral Ridgedale 27
Byesville Meadowbrook 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40
Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Jackson 51
Can. South 60, Akr. Firestone 52
Canfield 68, Warren Harding 35
Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 31
Centerville 79, Day. Thurgood Marshall 57
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chardon 28
Chesapeake 55, Glouster Trimble 36
Chillicothe 55, Washington C.H. 47
Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Wyoming 31
Cin. Oak Hills 41, Fairfield 35
Cin. Princeton 81, Hamilton 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Summit Country Day 47
Cle. St. Joseph 54, Cle. Hay 19
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 32
Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23
Copley 67, Richfield Revere 35
Coshocton 59, Crooksville 34
Creston Norwayne 46, Akron Garfield 38
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 38
Day. Oakwood 49, Franklin 45
Dola Hardin Northern 50, Lima Temple Christian 36
Dola Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 36
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville Maysville 23
E. Palestine 32, Wellsville 20
Elida 52, Botkins 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Kalida 23
Fostoria 63, Cory-Rawson 58
Frankfort Adena 48, Southeastern 46
Fredericktown 58, Centerburg 56
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Elyria Open Door 26
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 26
Germantown Valley View 39, Brookville 24
Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 37
Green 59, Can. Glenoak 38
Greenville 37, Troy 33
Hamilton New Miami 42, Lockland 40
Howard E. Knox 47, Danville 37
Jackson 59, Hillsboro 47
Lakeside Danbury 58, Gibsonburg 57, OT
Lakewood 54, Parma 44
Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 20
Leipsic 60, Pioneer N. Central 29
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 81, Cin. Colerain 38
Lisbon Beaver 51, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Louisville 37, Salem 36
Lucas 42, Crestline 19
Lucasville Valley 36, S. Point 29
Madison 45, Eastlake North 36
Malvern 68, Newcomerstown 51
Manchester 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36
Maple Hts. 33, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Russia 45
Marietta 62, Gallipolis Gallia 39
Mason 56, Cin. Sycamore 34
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 62, STVM 30
Medina 39, Solon 30
Medina Buckeye 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24
Medina Highland 59, Cuyahoga Falls 37
Mentor 58, Euclid 22
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Chardon NDCL 39
Middletown Madison Senior 50, Carlisle 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 34
Miller City 55, Arlington 43
Milton-Union 45, Sidney Lehman 18
Minerva 41, E. Can. 28
Mogadore Field 65, Mantua Crestwood 41
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34
N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 53
N. Olmsted 42, Fairview 38
New Lebanon Dixie 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31
New London 54, Monroeville 18
New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 25
Niles McKinley 50, Campbell Memorial 23
Norwood 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36
Oberlin Firelands 36, LaGrange Keystone 31
Olmsted Falls 56, Amherst Steele 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Ft. Loramie 48
Ottoville 41, Minster 35
Oxford Talawanda 63, Harrison 34
Painesville Riverside 64, Mayfield 39
Parma Normandy 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39
Pettisville 38, Montpelier 27
Piketon 41, Williamsport Westfall 25
Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton Rock Hill 22
Portsmouth W. 52, Peebles 37
Reedsville Eastern 70, Belpre 38
Shaker Hts. 56, Lorain 35
Shekinah Christian 35, Mansfield St. Peter's 13
Sidney 57, Fairborn 15
Smithville 30, Berlin Hiland 17
St. Patrick, Ky. 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11
Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Albany Alexander 42
Stryker 41, Delta 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36
Sullivan Black River 63, Sheffield Brookside 27
Sycamore Mohawk 52, N. Baltimore 6
Tallmadge 49, Kent Roosevelt 36
Tol. Rogers 49, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Tol. St. Ursula 59, Lima Sr. 46
Tol. Start 66, Tol. Whitmer 31
Trotwood-Madison 54, Cin. Western Hills 18
Urbana 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 46
Versailles 34, Jackson Center 33
Vincent Warren 57, Athens 35
Warren JFK 55, Lowellville 46
Warrensville Hts. 57, Cle. Hts. 55
Waterford 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 34
Westerville Cent. 54, Westerville N. 48
Westlake 42, Bay Village Bay 37, OT
Wheelersburg 60, Crown City S. Gallia 41
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 59, Shadyside 46
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Lima Shawnee 40
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 42
Wooster Triway 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 16
Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 54, OT
Youngs. Mooney 46, Youngs. Chaney High School 27
Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. East 26
Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, New Lexington 28
