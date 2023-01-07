GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26

Aurora 43, St. Paul 28

Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 31

Beatrice 43, Broken Bow 31

Blair 56, Bennington 50

Brady 36, Arthur County 32

Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50

Chadron 70, Mitchell 35

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24

Columbus Scotus 41, Bishop Neumann 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43

Freeman 40, Tri County 27

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bayard 32

Gothenburg 69, Centura 36

Gretna 55, Omaha Central 44

Guardian Angels 72, Howells/Dodge 35

Hastings 50, Lexington 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Lincoln Christian 49

High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 10

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32, Conestoga 30

Hyannis 47, Banner County 23

Johnson-Brock 40, Weeping Water 31

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 37

Kenesaw 61, Harvard 15

Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Leyton 53, Hay Springs 49

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln Southeast 41

Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hi-Line 26

McCool Junction 66, Friend 26

Meridian 61, Shelby/Rising City 38

Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34

Minden 43, Valentine 39

North Platte St. Patrick's 53, Cozad 38

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Louisville 29

Overton 60, Maxwell 31

Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha Benson 54

Pleasanton 55, Twin Loup 46

Raymond Central 43, Centennial 37

Red Cloud 51, Elba 17

Sandhills Valley 53, Cody-Kilgore 24

Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47

Shelton 36, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

Sidney 64, McCook 26

Silver Lake 47, Heartland Lutheran 24

South Loup 47, Bertrand 34

South Platte 64, Potter-Dix 38

South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53

Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26

St. Mary's 52, Amherst 37

Stanton 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45

Superior 58, Fillmore Central 45

Thayer Central 41, Deshler 29

Torrington, Wyo. 50, Alliance 48

Wausa 57, Lutheran High Northeast 56

Waverly 58, Gering 38

Wayne 39, Boone Central 34

West Holt 43, Elkhorn Valley 37

West Point-Beemer 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35

York 52, Grand Island Northwest 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

