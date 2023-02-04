GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 65, Liberty Christian 31

Jefferson Forest 69, Altavista 24

Nansemond River 65, Franklin 38

West Ridge, Tenn. 45, Union 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

