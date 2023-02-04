Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2023 @ 8:24 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 65, Liberty Christian 31
Jefferson Forest 69, Altavista 24
Nansemond River 65, Franklin 38
West Ridge, Tenn. 45, Union 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.