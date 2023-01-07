GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belfast Area 51, Bucksport 30
Brewer 55, Mt. Blue 22
Brunswick 66, Biddeford 21
Calais 59, Schenck 29
Camden Hills Regional 53, Skowhegan Area 35
Caribou 64, John Bapst Memorial 40
Cony 53, Nokomis Regional 52
Deer Isle-Stonington 45, Shead 22
Ellsworth 82, Mount View 30
Falmouth 72, Morse 28
Fort Kent Community 44, Central Aroostook 30
Freeport 66, Poland Regional/Whittier 43
Gorham 42, Bonny Eagle 40
Gray-New Gloucester 48, Lake Region 38
Hall-Dale 72, Wiscasset 11
Hampden Academy 60, Messalonskee 27
Katahdin 60, Van Buren District 32
Kents Hill 61, Winthrop 55
Lewiston 65, Noble 31
Maine Central Institute 76, Orono 37
Mattanawcook Academy 60, Central 58
North Yarmouth Academy 94, Seacoast Christian School 27
Oceanside (Coop) 79, Lincoln Academy 32
Penobscot Valley 89, Bangor Christian 14
Presque Isle 63, Washington Academy 31
Richmond 82, Vinalhaven 9
Sacopee Valley 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 34
South Portland 49, Scarborough 35
St. Dominic Regional 34, Pine Tree Academy 27
Thornton Academy 55, Sanford 47
Wells 55, York 43
Windham 49, Deering 35
Yarmouth 53, Greely 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
