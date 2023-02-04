BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 79, Narrows 65

Cave Spring 70, Liberty Christian 45

Eastern Mennonite 80, Carlisle 66

Fredericksburg Christian 74, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 70

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, William Byrd 40

Jefferson Forest 70, Altavista 53

Menchville 52, W.T. Woodson 34

Oscar Smith 57, Washington-Liberty 46

Peninsula Catholic 70, Western Branch 47

Potomac School 81, Episcopal 62

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 79, Stone Bridge 45

St. John Paul the Great 67, Woodberry Forest 66

Tennessee, Tenn. 65, Virginia High 61

Western Albemarle 56, William Fleming 39

Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, St. Michael Catholic 62

