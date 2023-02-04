BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 79, Narrows 65
Cave Spring 70, Liberty Christian 45
Eastern Mennonite 80, Carlisle 66
Fredericksburg Christian 74, Harrisonburg HomeSchool 70
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, William Byrd 40
Jefferson Forest 70, Altavista 53
Menchville 52, W.T. Woodson 34
Oscar Smith 57, Washington-Liberty 46
Peninsula Catholic 70, Western Branch 47
Potomac School 81, Episcopal 62
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 79, Stone Bridge 45
St. John Paul the Great 67, Woodberry Forest 66
Tennessee, Tenn. 65, Virginia High 61
Western Albemarle 56, William Fleming 39
Williamsburg Christian Academy 75, St. Michael Catholic 62
