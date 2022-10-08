PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 35, Cypress Creek 21
¶ Euless Trinity 55, FW Paschal 18
¶ Houston Westside 54, Houston Bellaire 28
¶ Klein Collins 61, Tomball Memorial 49
¶ Richmond George Ranch 20, Fort Bend Bush 17
¶ SA Northside Jay 12, SA Northside Holmes 7
¶ SA Northside Marshall 34, LEE 13
¶ SA Northside Taft 41, SA Northside Stevens 35
CLASS 5A=
¶ Angleton 23, Rosenberg Terry 0
¶ Galveston Ball 76, Houston Austin 0
¶ Gregory-Portland 72, Brownsville Porter 0
CLASS 4A=
¶ Houston Kashmere 60, Houston Scarborough 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Walnut Springs 74, Kopperl 34
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Abilene Christian 66, Amarillo San Jacinto 21
OTHER=
¶ Austin Royals 68, SA FEAST 19
¶ Azle Christian School 46, Valera Panther Creek 0
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 16, Cypress Falls 0
¶ Fulshear 46, Friendswood 14
¶ Jersey Village 55, Cypress Ridge 3
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 54, Trinidad 0
¶ Lubbock Home School Titans 63, Stephenville FAITH 36
¶ SA Jubilee 42, Williamson County Home School 38
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 48, Leakey 0
