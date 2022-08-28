PREP FOOTBALL=

Albuquerque Academy 20, Moriarty 7

Atrisco Heritage 54, Rio Grande 0

EP Cathedral, Texas 39, Hot Springs 12

Elida 4, Chesterton 0

Mesilla Valley Christian 24, Clayton 6

Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 17, Aztec 8

Mountainair 54, Dora 7

NMMI 54, McCurdy 8

Rio Rancho 34, Eldorado 17

Robertson 20, Cobre 7

Shiprock 28, Crownpoint 12

Valencia 43, Del Norte 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you