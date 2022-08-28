PREP FOOTBALL=
Albuquerque Academy 20, Moriarty 7
Atrisco Heritage 54, Rio Grande 0
EP Cathedral, Texas 39, Hot Springs 12
Elida 4, Chesterton 0
Mesilla Valley Christian 24, Clayton 6
Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 17, Aztec 8
Mountainair 54, Dora 7
NMMI 54, McCurdy 8
Rio Rancho 34, Eldorado 17
Robertson 20, Cobre 7
Shiprock 28, Crownpoint 12
Valencia 43, Del Norte 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
