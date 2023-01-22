BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 82, Mohave Valley River Valley 36

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 73, St. Michael 67

Chandler Valley Christian 53, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 51

Chinle 79, Ganado 37

Coolidge 91, Globe 56

Eagar Round Valley 93, Tuba City Greyhills 10

El Capitan 89, Ash Fork 18

Gilbert Christian 69, Florence 51

Glendale O'Connor 70, Glendale Mountain Ridge 57

Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 40

Kingman 63, Odyssey Institute 55

Mesa Desert Ridge 65, Corona Del Sol 61

Northwest Christian 68, Wickenburg 42

Perry 67, Phoenix Brophy 58

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 39

Phoenix Horizon 64, Phoenix South Mountain 27

Pusch Ridge Christian 68, Winslow 58

Safford 61, Tucson Catalina Magnet 40

Scottsdale Christian 93, Chino Valley 28

Seligman 60, Fredonia 45

Tombstone 42, Duncan 38

Tuba City 84, Whiteriver Alchesay 52

Tucson Desert Christian 71, San Manuel 63

Winkelman Hayden 62, Heber Mogollon 33

Yuma Catholic 60, Tonopah Valley 23

Yuma Kofa 62, Youngker High School 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you