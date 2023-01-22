BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 82, Mohave Valley River Valley 36
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 73, St. Michael 67
Chandler Valley Christian 53, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 51
Chinle 79, Ganado 37
Coolidge 91, Globe 56
Eagar Round Valley 93, Tuba City Greyhills 10
El Capitan 89, Ash Fork 18
Gilbert Christian 69, Florence 51
Glendale O'Connor 70, Glendale Mountain Ridge 57
Kayenta Monument Valley 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 40
Kingman 63, Odyssey Institute 55
Mesa Desert Ridge 65, Corona Del Sol 61
Northwest Christian 68, Wickenburg 42
Perry 67, Phoenix Brophy 58
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 65, Mohave Accelerated 39
Phoenix Horizon 64, Phoenix South Mountain 27
Pusch Ridge Christian 68, Winslow 58
Safford 61, Tucson Catalina Magnet 40
Scottsdale Christian 93, Chino Valley 28
Seligman 60, Fredonia 45
Tombstone 42, Duncan 38
Tuba City 84, Whiteriver Alchesay 52
Tucson Desert Christian 71, San Manuel 63
Winkelman Hayden 62, Heber Mogollon 33
Yuma Catholic 60, Tonopah Valley 23
Yuma Kofa 62, Youngker High School 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.