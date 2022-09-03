PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-12, 25-11

Beatrice Tournament=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-4, 25-15

Waverly def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-11

Championship=

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18

Semifinal=

Grand Island Northwest def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Freeman Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-22, 27-25

Semifinal=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20

Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-17, 25-21

Third Place=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-22

Consolation Triangular=

Deshler def. Mead, 25-21, 25-19

Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-20

Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-10, 25-15

Gilette Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 20-25, 26-24, 25-20

Glenwood Tournament=

Pool B=

Gretna def. Underwood, Iowa, 21-14, 21-17

Heartland/Crossroads Tournament=

Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Westview, 25-8, 25-11

Fremont def. Elkhorn South, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22

Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-13

Fremont def. Westview, 25-7, 25-14

Lincoln North Star def. Westview, 25-14, 25-14

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 25-17

Millard West def. Fremont, 27-25, 25-15

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-20

Millard West def. Westview, 25-8, 25-5

Lexington Tournament=

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18

Hershey def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-12

Holdrege def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 25-19

St. Paul def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-12, 25-21

Championship=

St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-19

Consolation Semifinal=

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-21

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Chase County def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 25-19

Semifinal=

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21

St. Paul def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Lexington def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21

Third Place=

Hershey def. Holdrege, 27-25, 25-22

NE Nebraska Tournament=

Bronze Division=

Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10

Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-14

Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-5, 25-15

Tekamah-Herman def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-17

Gold Division=

North Bend Central def. Lutheran High Northeast, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-18

Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-17

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

Silver Division=

Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-10, 25-18

Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-6, 25-14

Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 26-24

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-13

Wakefield def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Gorman, Nev., 25-21, 19-25, 17-15

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Buford, Ga., 25-15, 21-25, 17-15

Plant, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-18, 25-21

Shamrock Invitational=

Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 31-29, 18-25, 25-23

Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 26-24

Pierce def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-12

Championship=

Pierce def. Columbus Lakeview, 26-24, 25-17

Consolation Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-12, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13

Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 25-14

Columbus Scotus def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-15

Third Place=

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24

Syracuse Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 16-25, 25-17, 25-19

Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-20

Wahoo Invite=

Championship=

Omaha Concordia def. Ord, 25-22, 25-14

Fifth Place=

Blair def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-20

Pool A=

Crete def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17

Wahoo def. Crete, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 26-24, 25-10, 25-11

Pool B=

Blair def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 26-24

Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 27-25, 25-22

Ord def. Blair, 25-16, 25-18

Third Place=

Crete def. Lincoln Christian, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14

Weeping Water Tournament=

Championship=

Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22

Pool A=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 28-26

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-18

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 27-25, 25-17

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-15

Pool B=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. East Butler, 26-24, 22-25, 25-12

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-11

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15

Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-21

Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 25-17

Third Place=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-20

Sterling def. Mead, 25-11, 25-9

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you