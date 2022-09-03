PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-12, 25-11
Beatrice Tournament=
Grand Island Northwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-4, 25-15
Waverly def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-11
Championship=
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18
Semifinal=
Grand Island Northwest def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Freeman Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-22, 27-25
Semifinal=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20
Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-17, 25-21
Third Place=
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-22
Consolation Triangular=
Deshler def. Mead, 25-21, 25-19
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-10, 25-15
Gilette Invitational=
Gold Bracket=
Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Glenwood Tournament=
Pool B=
Gretna def. Underwood, Iowa, 21-14, 21-17
Heartland/Crossroads Tournament=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Westview, 25-8, 25-11
Fremont def. Elkhorn South, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-13
Fremont def. Westview, 25-7, 25-14
Lincoln North Star def. Westview, 25-14, 25-14
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-23, 25-17
Millard West def. Fremont, 27-25, 25-15
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-20
Millard West def. Westview, 25-8, 25-5
Lexington Tournament=
Hastings def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18
Hershey def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-12
Holdrege def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 25-19
St. Paul def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-12, 25-21
Championship=
St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-19
Consolation Semifinal=
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-21
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Chase County def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 25-19
Semifinal=
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21
St. Paul def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Lexington def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21
Third Place=
Hershey def. Holdrege, 27-25, 25-22
NE Nebraska Tournament=
Bronze Division=
Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-14
Guardian Angels def. West Point-Beemer, 25-5, 25-15
Tekamah-Herman def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-17
West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-17
Gold Division=
North Bend Central def. Lutheran High Northeast, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-17
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Silver Division=
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-10, 25-18
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-6, 25-14
Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 26-24
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-17, 25-13
Wakefield def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Gorman, Nev., 25-21, 19-25, 17-15
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Buford, Ga., 25-15, 21-25, 17-15
Plant, Fla. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-18, 25-21
Shamrock Invitational=
Bishop Neumann def. Norfolk Catholic, 31-29, 18-25, 25-23
Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
Columbus Scotus def. Platteview, 25-16, 26-24
Pierce def. Stanton, 25-17, 25-12
Championship=
Pierce def. Columbus Lakeview, 26-24, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal=
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-12, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Norfolk Catholic def. Platteview, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13
Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Pierce, 25-18, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Stanton def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-23, 25-15
Third Place=
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24
Syracuse Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Ashland-Greenwood, 16-25, 25-17, 25-19
Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-17, 25-20
Wahoo Invite=
Championship=
Omaha Concordia def. Ord, 25-22, 25-14
Fifth Place=
Blair def. Wahoo, 25-20, 25-20
Pool A=
Crete def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 15-25, 25-17
Wahoo def. Crete, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21
Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 26-24, 25-10, 25-11
Pool B=
Blair def. Lincoln Christian, 25-23, 26-24
Lincoln Christian def. Ord, 27-25, 25-22
Ord def. Blair, 25-16, 25-18
Third Place=
Crete def. Lincoln Christian, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14
Weeping Water Tournament=
Championship=
Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22
Pool A=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 28-26
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-18
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Wilber-Clatonia, 27-25, 25-17
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-15
Pool B=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. East Butler, 26-24, 22-25, 25-12
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-11
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15
Yutan def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-21
Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 25-17
Third Place=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 15-25, 25-13, 25-22
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-20
Sterling def. Mead, 25-11, 25-9
