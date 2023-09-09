PREP FOOTBALL=

Akron 28, Fowler 14

Branson/Kim 45, Sierra Grande 40

Byers 58, Dayspring Christian Academy 36

Dakota Ridge 39, Mesa Ridge 35

Denver North 41, Wheat Ridge 21

Eaton 48, Platte Valley 12

Elizabeth 41, The Academy 7

Falcon 42, Aurora Central 0

Granada 71, Fleming 19

Hanover 52, Weldon Valley 8

Haxtun 54, Holly 6

Hayden 46, Wiley 0

Kent Denver 59, Highland 8

Mancos 66, Merino 14

Moffat County 42, Bayfield 33

North Fork 42, Grand Valley 15

Pine Creek 56, Vista Ridge 7

Platte Canyon 62, Sheridan 14

Rampart 48, Palmer 12

Simla 53, Sanford 0

Smoky Hill 7, Overland 0

Thomas Jefferson 48, Greeley West 0

Walsenburg 48, Swink 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

