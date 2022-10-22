PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 54, Merritt Academy 14
Belleville 42, Brighton 3
Breckenridge 43, Webberville 6
Climax-Scotts 65, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 12
Erie-Mason 14, Monroe Jefferson 6
Gaylord St. Mary 62, Bear Lake 0
Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Ontonagon 26
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 27, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 13
Manistee Catholic Central 46, Onaway 16
Napoleon 15, Union City 0
Pontiac A&T def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit
South Shore, Wis. 62, Rock Mid Peninsula 40
St. Louis 20, Houghton Lake 0
Summerfield 45, Burton Madison 6
Tol. Christian, Ohio 62, Vermontville Maple Valley 25
Traverse City St. Francis 45, Detroit Country Day 20
Warren De La Salle 49, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14
Waterford Mott 46, Waterford Kettering 21
