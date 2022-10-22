PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 54, Merritt Academy 14

Belleville 42, Brighton 3

Breckenridge 43, Webberville 6

Climax-Scotts 65, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 12

Erie-Mason 14, Monroe Jefferson 6

Gaylord St. Mary 62, Bear Lake 0

Lake Linden-Hubbell 50, Ontonagon 26

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 27, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 13

Manistee Catholic Central 46, Onaway 16

Napoleon 15, Union City 0

Pontiac A&T def. Dearborn Heights Star International, forfeit

South Shore, Wis. 62, Rock Mid Peninsula 40

St. Louis 20, Houghton Lake 0

Summerfield 45, Burton Madison 6

Tol. Christian, Ohio 62, Vermontville Maple Valley 25

Traverse City St. Francis 45, Detroit Country Day 20

Warren De La Salle 49, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14

Waterford Mott 46, Waterford Kettering 21

