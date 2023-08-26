PREP FOOTBALL=
Franklin Co. 17, Lex. Bryan Station 10
Frederick Douglass 17, Lou. Trinity 14
Lex. Tates Creek 37, Madison Southern 7
Lexington Catholic 47, Madison Central 0
Lou. Christian Academy 49, New Albany, Ind. 0
Lou. DuPont Manual 20, Central Hardin 7
Lynn Camp 33, Berea 6
Mercer Co. 42, Lex. Dunbar 17
North Oldham 33, Lou. DeSales 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.