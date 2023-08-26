PREP FOOTBALL=

Franklin Co. 17, Lex. Bryan Station 10

Frederick Douglass 17, Lou. Trinity 14

Lex. Tates Creek 37, Madison Southern 7

Lexington Catholic 47, Madison Central 0

Lou. Christian Academy 49, New Albany, Ind. 0

Lou. DuPont Manual 20, Central Hardin 7

Lynn Camp 33, Berea 6

Mercer Co. 42, Lex. Dunbar 17

North Oldham 33, Lou. DeSales 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you