GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 52, Cibola 40

Artesia 41, Gadsden 28

Belen 38, Menaul 24

Cimarron 58, Loving 37

Clayton 46, Elida 23

Cleveland 54, Centennial 46

Cliff 51, Lordsburg 46

Crownpoint 30, Pojoaque 26

Escalante 46, Pecos 45

Fort Sumner 29, Mosquero/Roy 24

Fort Sumner/House 29, Mosquero/Roy 24

Grants 50, Aztec 31

Hobbs 76, Organ Mountain 49

La Cueva 58, Hope Christian 45

Las Cruces 51, Carlsbad 39

Logan 67, Des Moines 35

Melrose 41, Capitan 25

Mesa Vista 48, Dulce 46

Mescalero Apache 62, Maxwell 16

Moriarty 55, Wingate 28

Mountainair 37, Hondo 34

Native American Community Academy 58, McCurdy 32

Navajo Prep 53, Bloomfield 25

Quemado 42, Pine Hill 38

Reserve 44, Ruidoso 41

Robertson 57, Espanola Valley 21

Roswell 64, Chaparral 12

Sandia 87, Atrisco Heritage 49

Santa Rosa 51, Laguna-Acoma 49

Shiprock 53, Monte del Sol 9

St. Michael's 48, Bosque School 7

Taos 51, Bernalillo 29

Tatum 51, Newcomb 27

Valley 56, Manzano 47

Volcano Vista 55, Los Lunas 22

West Mesa 56, Highland 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

