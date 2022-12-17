GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 52, Cibola 40
Artesia 41, Gadsden 28
Belen 38, Menaul 24
Cimarron 58, Loving 37
Clayton 46, Elida 23
Cleveland 54, Centennial 46
Cliff 51, Lordsburg 46
Crownpoint 30, Pojoaque 26
Escalante 46, Pecos 45
Fort Sumner 29, Mosquero/Roy 24
Fort Sumner/House 29, Mosquero/Roy 24
Grants 50, Aztec 31
Hobbs 76, Organ Mountain 49
La Cueva 58, Hope Christian 45
Las Cruces 51, Carlsbad 39
Logan 67, Des Moines 35
Melrose 41, Capitan 25
Mesa Vista 48, Dulce 46
Mescalero Apache 62, Maxwell 16
Moriarty 55, Wingate 28
Mountainair 37, Hondo 34
Native American Community Academy 58, McCurdy 32
Navajo Prep 53, Bloomfield 25
Quemado 42, Pine Hill 38
Reserve 44, Ruidoso 41
Robertson 57, Espanola Valley 21
Roswell 64, Chaparral 12
Sandia 87, Atrisco Heritage 49
Santa Rosa 51, Laguna-Acoma 49
Shiprock 53, Monte del Sol 9
St. Michael's 48, Bosque School 7
Taos 51, Bernalillo 29
Tatum 51, Newcomb 27
Valley 56, Manzano 47
Volcano Vista 55, Los Lunas 22
West Mesa 56, Highland 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
