GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 64, Eureka, Mont. 39

Capital 36, Nampa 35

Coeur d'Alene 63, Mead, Wash. 36

Eagle 49, Middleton 45

Firth 52, W. Jefferson 29

Fruitland 52, Homedale 31

Jerome 52, Filer 41

Malad 64, Aberdeen 47

Mountain View 68, Centennial 56

Orofino 43, Kellogg 40

Owyhee 64, Borah 11

Parma 47, McCall-Donnelly 30

Prairie 56, Troy 21

Raft River 50, Declo 26

Rocky Mountain 76, Boise 68

Snake River 55, American Falls 30

South Fremont 39, Salmon 36

St. Maries 57, Genesis Preparatory Academy 29

Star Valley, Wyo. 39, Marsh Valley 32

Sugar-Salem 66, Teton 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

