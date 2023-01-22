GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 64, Eureka, Mont. 39
Capital 36, Nampa 35
Coeur d'Alene 63, Mead, Wash. 36
Eagle 49, Middleton 45
Firth 52, W. Jefferson 29
Fruitland 52, Homedale 31
Jerome 52, Filer 41
Malad 64, Aberdeen 47
Mountain View 68, Centennial 56
Orofino 43, Kellogg 40
Owyhee 64, Borah 11
Parma 47, McCall-Donnelly 30
Prairie 56, Troy 21
Raft River 50, Declo 26
Rocky Mountain 76, Boise 68
Snake River 55, American Falls 30
South Fremont 39, Salmon 36
St. Maries 57, Genesis Preparatory Academy 29
Star Valley, Wyo. 39, Marsh Valley 32
Sugar-Salem 66, Teton 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
