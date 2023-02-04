GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 49, Avon Lake 47
Ashland Mapleton 38, Ashland Crestview 33
Aurora 45, Kent Roosevelt 42
Bellevue 68, Clyde 32
Beloit W. Branch 58, New Middletown Spring. 35
Berlin Hiland 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 27
Bishop Fenwick 61, Cin. Country Day 50
Bluffton 48, Miller City 40
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 31
Burgin, Ky. 42, Ohio Deaf 22
Burton Berkshire 41, Wickliffe 29
Caledonia River Valley 49, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
Canfield 52, Warren Howland 37
Carrollton 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 63
Castalia Margaretta 49, Port Clinton 39
Chesapeake 47, Lucasville Valley 35
Cin. NW 53, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 50
Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Colerain 50
Cin. Princeton 62, W. Chester Lakota W. 38
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Williamsburg 27
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 40
Cols. Africentric 56, Cols. Northland 13
Copley 69, Barberton 14
Coshocton 49, Zanesville Maysville 42
Creston Norwayne 57, Lodi Cloverleaf 34
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47, Can. South 27
Danville 54, Howard E. Knox 50
Day. Carroll 48, Arcanum 39
DeGraff Riverside 43, Sidney Fairlawn 34
Delta 59, Gorham Fayette 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 67, Crooksville 40
Eastlake North 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31
Elyria Cath. 61, Hebron Lakewood 60
Fairfield 66, Middletown 52
Fairport Harbor Harding 48, Elyria Open Door 23
Findlay 66, Defiance 29
Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 35
Ft. Loramie 51, Findlay Liberty-Benton 46
Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Independence 34
Gates Mills Gilmour 39, Can. Glenoak 32
Genoa Area 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 41
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, E. Can. 34
Hamler Patrick Henry 53, Holgate 25
Hannibal River 57, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 46
Hanoverton United 42, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38
Hanoverton United 42, Collins Western Reserve 38
Harrod Allen E. 53, Botkins 31
Huron 42, Oak Harbor 38
Jackson 33, Chillicothe 32
Kansas Lakota 54, New Riegel 33
Kidron Cent. Christian 43, Mansfield St. Peter's 10
Kirtland 53, Mantua Crestwood 30
Lakeside Danbury 51, Sandusky St. Mary 9
Latham Western 55, Manchester 45
Leesburg Fairfield 67, Blanchester 17
Leipsic 48, Kalida 30
Louisville 53, Uniontown Lake 49
Mansfield Christian 64, Lucas 50
Maple Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 31
Mason 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46
Massillon Jackson 67, Lyndhurst Brush 26
McDonald 51, Bristol 24
Milton-Union 46, Newton Local 37
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 62, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Sycamore Mohawk 35
Napoleon 37, Archbold 31
Navarre Fairless 53, Minerva 24
New Lexington 61, New Concord John Glenn 25
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Bucyrus 31
Painesville Riverside 78, Chardon 59
Perrysburg 42, Sandusky Perkins 36
Philo 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 41
Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Marysville 53, OT
Rocky River Magnificat 48, Tol. Christian 36
Salem 61, Austintown Fitch 43
Shaker Hts. 50, Lorain 31
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 29
Smithville 45, Hilliard Davidson 27
Springboro 58, Miamisburg 36
Streetsboro 34, Chagrin Falls 28
Sugar Grove Berne Union 39, Portsmouth Notre Dame 31
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Lore City Buckeye Trail 25
Swanton 29, Tontogany Otsego 17
Thornville Sheridan 62, Byesville Meadowbrook 32
Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Malvern 44
Union City Mississinawa Valley 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 49
Upper Sandusky 69, Carey 65, OT
Versailles 40, Covington 27
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Newcomerstown 15
W. Unity Hilltop 71, Edgerton 55
Warren Harding 68, Youngs. Boardman 39
Willard 48, Milan Edison 36
Wintersville Indian Creek 42, Oak Glen, W.Va. 26
Wooster 57, Loudonville 34
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Youngs. Mooney 44
Zanesville 62, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.