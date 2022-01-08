BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 42, Maine West 40
Altamont 54, Woodlawn 28
Amundsen 59, Mather 41
Athens 43, Illini Bluffs 31
Aurora (East) 67, Aurora (West Aurora) 61
Aurora Christian 50, St. Edward 33
Belleville West 62, Breese Mater Dei 61
Centralia 45, Columbia 38
Centralia Christ Our Rock 80, Maryville Christian 34
Chicago (Christ the King) 72, Woodstock Marian 44
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 78, Crossroads Christian Academy 62
Clinton 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 44
Dakota 44, Forreston 30
DePaul College Prep 45, Homewood-Flossmoor 35
Decatur MacArthur 78, Bloomington 53
Dwight 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
Evanston Township 70, Taft 43
Fairfield 36, Benton 31
Farmington 63, Illinois Valley Central 56
Flora 48, Carlyle 47
Freeburg 48, Piasa Southwestern 19
Freeport (Aquin) 43, Byron 29
Gallatin County 51, Pope County 43
Glenbard West 60, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45
Glenbrook North 60, Buffalo Grove 28
Grant 64, Round Lake 34
Grayslake Central 44, Antioch 25
Herrin 58, DuQuoin 49
Hyde Park 84, Chicago Vocational 59
Illini West (Carthage) 35, Keokuk, Iowa 33
Kankakee (McNamara) 73, St. Francis de Sales 28
Kankakee 54, Mahomet-Seymour 51
Lake Forest Academy 67, Proviso East 65
Lakes Community 69, Wauconda 68
Latin 50, Payton 32
Lawrenceville 64, Brownstown - St. Elmo 50
Leo 71, De La Salle 55
Lincoln-Way East 62, Plainfield East 40
Lindblom 49, Palatine 43
Loyola 55, St. Patrick 53
Marist 49, Naperville North 43
Marmion 59, Newark 49
Metamora 45, Pekin 41
Morton 57, East Peoria 52
Mount Vernon 70, Waterloo 41
Mt. Zion 73, Ridgewood 29
Nashville 59, Okawville 23
Nicolet, Wis. 79, Urbana 46
North-Mac 45, Beardstown 34
Pontiac 67, Joliet Catholic 59
Quincy 57, Springfield 30
River Ridge 49, Polo 46
Riverside-Brookfield 64, Nazareth 51
Rochester 66, Seneca 65, OT
Rockford Auburn 73, Rockford Jefferson 38
Rockford Boylan 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 45
Rockford East 60, Rockford Guilford 57
Rolling Meadows 82, Deerfield 46
Scales Mound 47, South Beloit 37
Sparta 77, Lebanon 25
Springfield Lanphier 42, Lincoln 32
St. Charles North 60, Glenbard North 43
St. Ignatius 56, Bolingbrook 46
Vienna 76, Goreville 62
Warrensburg-Latham 66, Teutopolis 63
Warsaw West Hancock 66, Mendon Unity 34
Waterloo Gibault 52, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35
Watseka (coop) 52, Donovan 30
Wayne City 60, Waltonville 45
Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Lake Park 28
Whitney Young 75, Totino-Grace, Minn. 67
Winchester (West Central) 62, Griggsville-Perry 38
Woodstock 61, North Boone 57
York 65, Sandburg 44
Downers Grove North Shootout=
Hinsdale Central 69, South Elgin 54
Oswego East 50, Downers North 33
Highland Shootout=
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 54, Belleville East 47
Chaminade, Mo. 103, Yorkville Christian 59
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 73, Kenwood 69
Peoria Notre Dame 50, St. Rita 38
North Clay Shootout=
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Grayville 67
Rock Falls Shootout=
Reed-Custer 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 44
Sterling 67, Rock Falls 61
Sterling Newman 70, Rockford Christian 52
St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout=
Lanark Eastland 53, Bismarck-Henning 37
Monticello 80, Manteno 26
Normal Community 54, Oak Lawn Community 41
Washington 49, Champaign Centennial 47
Taylorville Shootout=
Champaign St. Thomas More 65, Pleasant Plains 33
Winchester Tournament=
Carrollton 60, North Greene 25
Concord (Triopia) 46, Carlinville 24
Jacksonville Routt 68, Calhoun 30
Liberty 42, Camp Point Central 41
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Barry (Western) 17
Payson Seymour 66, Pleasant Hill 19
Petersburg PORTA 51, Greenfield-Northwestern 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fremd vs. Hononegah, ppd.
Gilman Iroquois West vs. Herscher, ppd.
Grayslake North vs. North Chicago, ppd.
Kenosha Tremper, Wis. vs. Hope Academy, ppd.
Wilmington vs. Grant Park, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/