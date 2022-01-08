BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 42, Maine West 40

Altamont 54, Woodlawn 28

Amundsen 59, Mather 41

Athens 43, Illini Bluffs 31

Aurora (East) 67, Aurora (West Aurora) 61

Aurora Christian 50, St. Edward 33

Belleville West 62, Breese Mater Dei 61

Centralia 45, Columbia 38

Centralia Christ Our Rock 80, Maryville Christian 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 72, Woodstock Marian 44

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 78, Crossroads Christian Academy 62

Clinton 59, Peoria Heights (Quest) 44

Dakota 44, Forreston 30

DePaul College Prep 45, Homewood-Flossmoor 35

Decatur MacArthur 78, Bloomington 53

Dwight 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

Evanston Township 70, Taft 43

Fairfield 36, Benton 31

Farmington 63, Illinois Valley Central 56

Flora 48, Carlyle 47

Freeburg 48, Piasa Southwestern 19

Freeport (Aquin) 43, Byron 29

Gallatin County 51, Pope County 43

Glenbard West 60, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45

Glenbrook North 60, Buffalo Grove 28

Grant 64, Round Lake 34

Grayslake Central 44, Antioch 25

Herrin 58, DuQuoin 49

Hyde Park 84, Chicago Vocational 59

Illini West (Carthage) 35, Keokuk, Iowa 33

Kankakee (McNamara) 73, St. Francis de Sales 28

Kankakee 54, Mahomet-Seymour 51

Lake Forest Academy 67, Proviso East 65

Lakes Community 69, Wauconda 68

Latin 50, Payton 32

Lawrenceville 64, Brownstown - St. Elmo 50

Leo 71, De La Salle 55

Lincoln-Way East 62, Plainfield East 40

Lindblom 49, Palatine 43

Loyola 55, St. Patrick 53

Marist 49, Naperville North 43

Marmion 59, Newark 49

Metamora 45, Pekin 41

Morton 57, East Peoria 52

Mount Vernon 70, Waterloo 41

Mt. Zion 73, Ridgewood 29

Nashville 59, Okawville 23

Nicolet, Wis. 79, Urbana 46

North-Mac 45, Beardstown 34

Pontiac 67, Joliet Catholic 59

Quincy 57, Springfield 30

River Ridge 49, Polo 46

Riverside-Brookfield 64, Nazareth 51

Rochester 66, Seneca 65, OT

Rockford Auburn 73, Rockford Jefferson 38

Rockford Boylan 55, Algonquin (Jacobs) 45

Rockford East 60, Rockford Guilford 57

Rolling Meadows 82, Deerfield 46

Scales Mound 47, South Beloit 37

Sparta 77, Lebanon 25

Springfield Lanphier 42, Lincoln 32

St. Charles North 60, Glenbard North 43

St. Ignatius 56, Bolingbrook 46

Vienna 76, Goreville 62

Warrensburg-Latham 66, Teutopolis 63

Warsaw West Hancock 66, Mendon Unity 34

Waterloo Gibault 52, Bethalto Civic Memorial 35

Watseka (coop) 52, Donovan 30

Wayne City 60, Waltonville 45

Wheaton Warrenville South 40, Lake Park 28

Whitney Young 75, Totino-Grace, Minn. 67

Winchester (West Central) 62, Griggsville-Perry 38

Woodstock 61, North Boone 57

York 65, Sandburg 44

Downers Grove North Shootout=

Hinsdale Central 69, South Elgin 54

Oswego East 50, Downers North 33

Highland Shootout=

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 54, Belleville East 47

Chaminade, Mo. 103, Yorkville Christian 59

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 73, Kenwood 69

Peoria Notre Dame 50, St. Rita 38

North Clay Shootout=

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Grayville 67

Rock Falls Shootout=

Reed-Custer 50, Aledo (Mercer County) 44

Sterling 67, Rock Falls 61

Sterling Newman 70, Rockford Christian 52

St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout=

Lanark Eastland 53, Bismarck-Henning 37

Monticello 80, Manteno 26

Normal Community 54, Oak Lawn Community 41

Washington 49, Champaign Centennial 47

Taylorville Shootout=

Champaign St. Thomas More 65, Pleasant Plains 33

Winchester Tournament=

Carrollton 60, North Greene 25

Concord (Triopia) 46, Carlinville 24

Jacksonville Routt 68, Calhoun 30

Liberty 42, Camp Point Central 41

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Barry (Western) 17

Payson Seymour 66, Pleasant Hill 19

Petersburg PORTA 51, Greenfield-Northwestern 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fremd vs. Hononegah, ppd.

Gilman Iroquois West vs. Herscher, ppd.

Grayslake North vs. North Chicago, ppd.

Kenosha Tremper, Wis. vs. Hope Academy, ppd.

Wilmington vs. Grant Park, ppd.

