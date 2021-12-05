BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 77, Declo 52

American Fork, Utah 56, Owyhee 45

Camas County 80, Garden Valley 63

Canyon Ridge 79, Emmett 61

Eagle 67, Middleton 59

Fruitland 41, Firth 32

Hansen 50, Notus 35

Homedale 58, Marsing 33

Kimberly 60, Sugar-Salem 51

Liberty Charter 50, Council 30

Lighthouse Christian 56, Riverstone International School 24

Melba 78, South Fremont 45

Pine Eagle, Ore. 60, Meadows Valley 24

Post Falls 71, Moses Lake, Wash. 56

Ririe 58, Teton 55

Snake River 60, Filer 38

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 59, Lakeland 51

Bear River Winter Classic=

Union, Utah 40, Marsh Valley 34

Border Clash=

Sandpoint 62, East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 55

Corner Canyon Tournament of Champions=

Corner Canyon, Utah 66, Hillcrest 58

Madison 75, Westlake, Utah 73

