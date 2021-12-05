BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 77, Declo 52
American Fork, Utah 56, Owyhee 45
Camas County 80, Garden Valley 63
Canyon Ridge 79, Emmett 61
Eagle 67, Middleton 59
Fruitland 41, Firth 32
Hansen 50, Notus 35
Homedale 58, Marsing 33
Kimberly 60, Sugar-Salem 51
Liberty Charter 50, Council 30
Lighthouse Christian 56, Riverstone International School 24
Melba 78, South Fremont 45
Pine Eagle, Ore. 60, Meadows Valley 24
Post Falls 71, Moses Lake, Wash. 56
Ririe 58, Teton 55
Snake River 60, Filer 38
West Valley (Spokane), Wash. 59, Lakeland 51
Bear River Winter Classic=
Union, Utah 40, Marsh Valley 34
Border Clash=
Sandpoint 62, East Valley (Spokane), Wash. 55
Corner Canyon Tournament of Champions=
Corner Canyon, Utah 66, Hillcrest 58
Madison 75, Westlake, Utah 73
