PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 12, Anoka 1
Breck 3, Rochester Lourdes 0
Buffalo 4, Hopkins 0
Champlin Park 7, Osseo 4
East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 2
Ely 5, Lake of the Woods 4
Hastings 3, Owatonna 2, OT
Hill-Murray 3, Grand Rapids 1
Holy Angels 5, Duluth Marshall 4, OT
International Falls 4, Moose Lake Area 0
Kittson County Central 5, May-Port CG, N.D. 2
Lakeville South 6, Delano 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Minnesota River 2
Little Falls 4, Crookston 1
Luverne 9, Dodge County 1
Mahtomedi 4, East Ridge 3
Moorhead 6, Brainerd 0
Morris/Benson Area 9, Fairmont 2
Northfield 7, Winona 0
Orono 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Prior Lake 2, Farmington 0
Rochester Mayo 10, Austin 1
Rock Ridge 7, Princeton 1
Rogers 9, Centennial 5
Rosemount 7, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2
Shakopee 4, Lakeville North 3
Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, New Ulm 1
Spring Lake Park 4, Coon Rapids 3
St. Paul Academy 5, St. Paul Johnson 1
St. Thomas Academy 3, Hermantown 0
Totino-Grace 5, Armstrong/Cooper 4, OT
Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Warroad 8, Duluth Denfeld 1
Wayzata 2, Roseau 2, OT
Windom 10, Worthington 1
Woodbury 6, Roseville 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.