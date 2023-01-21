PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 12, Anoka 1

Breck 3, Rochester Lourdes 0

Buffalo 4, Hopkins 0

Champlin Park 7, Osseo 4

East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 2

Ely 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Hastings 3, Owatonna 2, OT

Hill-Murray 3, Grand Rapids 1

Holy Angels 5, Duluth Marshall 4, OT

International Falls 4, Moose Lake Area 0

Kittson County Central 5, May-Port CG, N.D. 2

Lakeville South 6, Delano 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Minnesota River 2

Little Falls 4, Crookston 1

Luverne 9, Dodge County 1

Mahtomedi 4, East Ridge 3

Moorhead 6, Brainerd 0

Morris/Benson Area 9, Fairmont 2

Northfield 7, Winona 0

Orono 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Prior Lake 2, Farmington 0

Rochester Mayo 10, Austin 1

Rock Ridge 7, Princeton 1

Rogers 9, Centennial 5

Rosemount 7, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2

Shakopee 4, Lakeville North 3

Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, New Ulm 1

Spring Lake Park 4, Coon Rapids 3

St. Paul Academy 5, St. Paul Johnson 1

St. Thomas Academy 3, Hermantown 0

Totino-Grace 5, Armstrong/Cooper 4, OT

Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Warroad 8, Duluth Denfeld 1

Wayzata 2, Roseau 2, OT

Windom 10, Worthington 1

Woodbury 6, Roseville 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

