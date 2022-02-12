GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Animas 49, Reserve 42

Atrisco Heritage 50, Cibola 30

Bernalillo 57, Albuquerque Academy 28

Capitan 33, Tularosa 31

Dulce 48, Rehoboth 45

Evangel Christian 50, Jemez Valley 48

Farmington 59, Eldorado 52

Maxwell 63, Des Moines 25

Mesa Vista 57, Questa 56

Mesilla Valley Christian 45, Quemado 34

Mountainair 35, Estancia 32

Native American Community Academy 36, Monte del Sol 31

Penasco 39, Escalante 30

Piedra Vista 63, West Mesa 40

Sandia Prep 31, Cottonwood Classical 23

Santa Fe 56, Capital 29

Taos 54, Moriarty 52

Tohajilee 75, Shiprock Northwest 24

Tohatchi 62, Wingate 23

