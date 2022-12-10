BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 60, Gadsden 41

Capital 77, Aztec 47

Capitan 56, Gateway Christian 37

Carlsbad 69, Roswell 47

Cottonwood Classical 53, East Mountain 52

Dulce 54, Monte del Sol 45

Eldorado 47, Centennial 39

Eunice 76, Ralls, Texas 42

Floyd 47, Carrizozo 33

Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 72, Rehoboth 57

Fort Sumner/House 78, Mescalero Apache 35

Grants 73, Tohatchi 63

Hi-Plains, Colo. 47, Tatum 41

Hope Christian 77, Clovis 45

Kirtland Central 77, Aztec 47

Las Cruces 68, Academy for Technology and The Classics 51

Logan 54, Dora 49

Manzano 61, Piedra Vista 49

Menaul 81, Miyamura 51

Mesa Vista 65, Cuba 51

Navajo Prep 73, Shiprock 20

Organ Mountain 61, Del Norte 56

Pojoaque 52, Espanola Valley 37

Portales 65, Sundown, Texas 55

Quemado 35, Hondo 27

Rancho, Nev. 85, Gallup 61

Rio Grande 61, Chaparral 19

Robertson 61, Melrose 44

Sandia 92, Amarillo Palo Duro, Texas 69

Santa Fe Indian 64, St. Pius X 35

Santa Rosa 60, Cobre 44

Valencia 57, Deming 39

Valley 56, Artesia 41

West Mesa 66, Cleveland 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

