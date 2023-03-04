GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Bedford 61, Trenton 30

Coldwater 35, Battle Creek Lakeview 32

Detroit Renaissance 69, Detroit Mumford 44

Farmington Hills Mercy 59, North Farmington 23

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 45, Saginaw Heritage 30

Holt 63, Jackson Northwest 45

Howell 49, Hartland 35

Kalamazoo Central 45, Stevensville Lakeshore 26

Macomb Dakota 40, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39

Midland Dow 56, Mount Pleasant 46

Novi 54, South Lyon East 48

Riverview 64, Allen Park 47

Rochester 44, Utica Eisenhower 33

Salem 44, Canton 33

Saline 47, Belleville 42

Utica Ford 52, Utica 28

Division 2=

Chelsea 70, St. Catherine 41

Edison PSA 62, Detroit University Prep 22

Freeland 57, Saginaw Arthur Hill 43

Goodrich 54, Lake Fenton 53

Ida 48, Airport 42

Lansing Catholic 54, Haslett 42

Marysville 54, St. Clair 42

Owosso 34, Durand 29

Tecumseh 51, Parma Western 35

Warren Regina 49, Macomb Lutheran North 42

Yale 45, Caro 40

Division 3=

Blissfield 49, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 31

Brooklyn Columbia Central 53, Sand Creek 30

Buchanan 67, Niles Brandywine 57

Gabriel Richard Catholic 72, Detroit Central 30

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 58, Mount Clemens 27

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 51, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42

New Lothrop 43, Millington 41

Ovid-Elsie 42, Pewamo-Westphalia 36

Sandusky 49, Memphis 25

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 54, Plymouth Christian 32

Division 4=

Athens 56, Litchfield 35

Colon 42, Mendon 26

Fowler 40, Portland St. Patrick 35

Hillsdale Academy 43, Jackson Christian 34

Kingston 55, Marlette 30

Lenawee Christian 51, Morenci 43

Summerfield 67, Britton-Deerfield 45

Ubly 33, Deckerville 25

