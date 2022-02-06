GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 47, Wiggins 37

Alamosa 61, Bayfield 8

Antonito 50, Lake 19

Arapahoe 59, Ralston Valley 35

Bennett 65, Middle Park 31

Branson/Kim 32, Centennial 30

Castle View 59, Rock Canyon 33

Cedaredge 51, Rangely 28

Centauri 51, Buena Vista 14

Centaurus 68, Silver Creek 44

Colo. Springs Christian 48, Lamar 27

Coronado 50, Mitchell 43

D'Evelyn 74, Wheat Ridge 22

Delta 56, Grand Junction Central 49

Denver Christian 42, Byers 29

Denver East 60, Far Northeast 39

Doherty 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 33

Douglas County 48, Heritage 23

Eagle Ridge Academy 35, Stargate School 17

Elbert 51, Bethune 26

Ellicott 57, Calhan 13

Faith Christian 39, Bishop Machebeuf 20

Fleming 48, Genoa-Hugo 22

Fossil Ridge 68, Rocky Mountain 40

Fowler 43, Swink 34

Hayden 40, De Beque 36

Heritage Christian Academy 71, Lyons 25

Highlands Ranch 64, Legend 20

Hoehne 57, Rocky Ford 36

Holy Family 68, Sand Creek 41

Holyoke 56, Merino 40

Horizon 71, Brighton 34

Lake County 44, Pinnacle 13

Liberty 82, Palmer Ridge 70

Mancos 64, Telluride 9

Mead 60, Pueblo West 55

Mesa Ridge 76, Sierra 47

Moffat County 46, Gunnison 38

Monte Vista 40, Center 34

Montrose High School 55, Eagle Valley 26

Mountain View 41, Niwot 21

Mountain Vista 51, Ponderosa 49

North Fork 47, Roaring Fork 31

North Park 73, Meeker 65

Northridge 55, Frederick 53

Olathe 45, Plateau Valley 42

Pagosa Springs 58, Montezuma-Cortez 16

Peyton 46, Simla 32

Prairie 50, Union Colony Preparatory School 36

Rampart 72, Falcon 59

Rifle High School 36, Grand Junction 24

Roosevelt 74, Fort Morgan 24

Sargent 46, Del Norte 28

Sedgwick County 55, Liberty Common 16

Severance 54, Berthoud 43

Sierra Grande 45, Cotopaxi 27

Skyline High School 49, Vista Ridge 46

Soroco 73, West Grand 15

South Baca 29, Flagler 21

Steamboat Springs 50, Palisade 41

Stratton 30, Cheyenne Wells 28

Summit 39, Battle Mountain 30

The Academy 66, DSST: Montview 19

The Classical Academy 75, Harrison 24

Thompson Valley 63, Riverdale Ridge 58

ThunderRidge 58, Regis Jesuit 55

University 59, Skyview 49

Valley 40, Frontier Academy 26

Wray 65, Caliche 37

