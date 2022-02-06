GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 47, Wiggins 37
Alamosa 61, Bayfield 8
Antonito 50, Lake 19
Arapahoe 59, Ralston Valley 35
Bennett 65, Middle Park 31
Branson/Kim 32, Centennial 30
Castle View 59, Rock Canyon 33
Cedaredge 51, Rangely 28
Centauri 51, Buena Vista 14
Centaurus 68, Silver Creek 44
Colo. Springs Christian 48, Lamar 27
Coronado 50, Mitchell 43
D'Evelyn 74, Wheat Ridge 22
Delta 56, Grand Junction Central 49
Denver Christian 42, Byers 29
Denver East 60, Far Northeast 39
Doherty 54, Fountain-Fort Carson 33
Douglas County 48, Heritage 23
Eagle Ridge Academy 35, Stargate School 17
Elbert 51, Bethune 26
Ellicott 57, Calhan 13
Faith Christian 39, Bishop Machebeuf 20
Fleming 48, Genoa-Hugo 22
Fossil Ridge 68, Rocky Mountain 40
Fowler 43, Swink 34
Hayden 40, De Beque 36
Heritage Christian Academy 71, Lyons 25
Highlands Ranch 64, Legend 20
Hoehne 57, Rocky Ford 36
Holy Family 68, Sand Creek 41
Holyoke 56, Merino 40
Horizon 71, Brighton 34
Lake County 44, Pinnacle 13
Liberty 82, Palmer Ridge 70
Mancos 64, Telluride 9
Mead 60, Pueblo West 55
Mesa Ridge 76, Sierra 47
Moffat County 46, Gunnison 38
Monte Vista 40, Center 34
Montrose High School 55, Eagle Valley 26
Mountain View 41, Niwot 21
Mountain Vista 51, Ponderosa 49
North Fork 47, Roaring Fork 31
North Park 73, Meeker 65
Northridge 55, Frederick 53
Olathe 45, Plateau Valley 42
Pagosa Springs 58, Montezuma-Cortez 16
Peyton 46, Simla 32
Prairie 50, Union Colony Preparatory School 36
Rampart 72, Falcon 59
Rifle High School 36, Grand Junction 24
Roosevelt 74, Fort Morgan 24
Sargent 46, Del Norte 28
Sedgwick County 55, Liberty Common 16
Severance 54, Berthoud 43
Sierra Grande 45, Cotopaxi 27
Skyline High School 49, Vista Ridge 46
Soroco 73, West Grand 15
South Baca 29, Flagler 21
Steamboat Springs 50, Palisade 41
Stratton 30, Cheyenne Wells 28
Summit 39, Battle Mountain 30
The Academy 66, DSST: Montview 19
The Classical Academy 75, Harrison 24
Thompson Valley 63, Riverdale Ridge 58
ThunderRidge 58, Regis Jesuit 55
University 59, Skyview 49
Valley 40, Frontier Academy 26
Wray 65, Caliche 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/