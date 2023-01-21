GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Indpls Washington 43

Austin 55, Orleans 46

Bedford N. Lawrence 41, E. Central 37

Bethany Christian 34, Culver Academy 29

Bethesda Christian 61, Traders Point Christian 17

Bloomington South 51, Eastern (Greene) 46

Brownsburg 54, Terre Haute North 21

Cannelton 46, Bloomington Lighthouse 15

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Penn 38

Cascade 64, Plainfield 52

Columbus East 78, Madison 45

Corydon 50, Floyd Central 27

Cowan 39, Knightstown 29

Dubois 53, Perry Central 42

Eastbrook 66, Madison-Grant 35

Elkhart Christian 36, Hamilton 23

Evansville Memorial 66, N. Harrison 49

Fishers 65, Avon 51

Forest Park 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23

Franklin 51, Whiteland 32

Franklin Co. 65, Indpls Chatard 52

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Lakewood Park 36

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Northridge 46

Greensburg 61, Batesville 22

Heritage Christian 71, Ft. Wayne South 27

Huntington North 37, Indpls Cathedral 22

Indian Creek 69, W. Vigo 30

Indpls Park Tudor 63, Horizon Christian 12

Indpls Scecina 61, Indpls Lutheran 42

Jasper 50, Martinsville 23

Jay Co. 81, Southern Wells 19

Lafayette Harrison 78, Muncie Central 36

Lawrence North 63, Indpls Ben Davis 62

Lawrenceburg 67, S. Dearborn 34

Logansport 62, Anderson 49

Madison Shawe 44, Clarksville 37

McCutcheon 48, Western 41

Mishawaka Marian 84, Ft. Wayne Luers 59

N. Posey 48, Tell City 31

New Albany 55, Evansville Central 53, OT

New Palestine 58, Southport 56

Noblesville 66, Franklin Central 40

Northeastern 55, Blue River 41

Providence 42, Oldenburg 35

Richmond 50, Lafayette Jeff 27

River Forest 49, S. Newton 39

Salem 46, Mitchell 42

Shelbyville 66, Delta 31

Shoals 29, Wood Memorial 27

Southwestern (Hanover) 62, Rising Sun 46

Switzerland Co. 43, S. Decatur 37

Tecumseh 63, Princeton 60

Tippecanoe Valley 55, Southwood 42

Tri 68, Shenandoah 26

Union (Dugger) 46, Martinsville, Ill. 27

University 51, Lapel 50

Vincennes (South Knox— 46, Bloomfield 27

Vincennes Rivet 48, Newton, Ill. 34

Warsaw 71, Concord 16

Washington 59, Boonville 29

White River Valley 46, N. Daviess 44

Whitko 63, Northfield 56

Woodlan 59, S. Adams 36

Bi-County Tournament=

Championship=

LaVille 43, Bremen 40

Porter County Tournament=

Championship=

S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Kouts 40

