GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Prep Academy 47, Indpls Washington 43
Austin 55, Orleans 46
Bedford N. Lawrence 41, E. Central 37
Bethany Christian 34, Culver Academy 29
Bethesda Christian 61, Traders Point Christian 17
Bloomington South 51, Eastern (Greene) 46
Brownsburg 54, Terre Haute North 21
Cannelton 46, Bloomington Lighthouse 15
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Penn 38
Cascade 64, Plainfield 52
Columbus East 78, Madison 45
Corydon 50, Floyd Central 27
Cowan 39, Knightstown 29
Dubois 53, Perry Central 42
Eastbrook 66, Madison-Grant 35
Elkhart Christian 36, Hamilton 23
Evansville Memorial 66, N. Harrison 49
Fishers 65, Avon 51
Forest Park 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23
Franklin 51, Whiteland 32
Franklin Co. 65, Indpls Chatard 52
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Lakewood Park 36
Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Northridge 46
Greensburg 61, Batesville 22
Heritage Christian 71, Ft. Wayne South 27
Huntington North 37, Indpls Cathedral 22
Indian Creek 69, W. Vigo 30
Indpls Park Tudor 63, Horizon Christian 12
Indpls Scecina 61, Indpls Lutheran 42
Jasper 50, Martinsville 23
Jay Co. 81, Southern Wells 19
Lafayette Harrison 78, Muncie Central 36
Lawrence North 63, Indpls Ben Davis 62
Lawrenceburg 67, S. Dearborn 34
Logansport 62, Anderson 49
Madison Shawe 44, Clarksville 37
McCutcheon 48, Western 41
Mishawaka Marian 84, Ft. Wayne Luers 59
N. Posey 48, Tell City 31
New Albany 55, Evansville Central 53, OT
New Palestine 58, Southport 56
Noblesville 66, Franklin Central 40
Northeastern 55, Blue River 41
Providence 42, Oldenburg 35
Richmond 50, Lafayette Jeff 27
River Forest 49, S. Newton 39
Salem 46, Mitchell 42
Shelbyville 66, Delta 31
Shoals 29, Wood Memorial 27
Southwestern (Hanover) 62, Rising Sun 46
Switzerland Co. 43, S. Decatur 37
Tecumseh 63, Princeton 60
Tippecanoe Valley 55, Southwood 42
Tri 68, Shenandoah 26
Union (Dugger) 46, Martinsville, Ill. 27
University 51, Lapel 50
Vincennes (South Knox— 46, Bloomfield 27
Vincennes Rivet 48, Newton, Ill. 34
Warsaw 71, Concord 16
Washington 59, Boonville 29
White River Valley 46, N. Daviess 44
Whitko 63, Northfield 56
Woodlan 59, S. Adams 36
Bi-County Tournament=
Championship=
LaVille 43, Bremen 40
Porter County Tournament=
Championship=
S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Kouts 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.