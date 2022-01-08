BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63

Aberdeen Christian 78, Oakes, N.D. 50

Edgemont 34, Sioux County, Neb. 18

Harrisburg 67, Huron 53

Little Wound 92, Lakota Tech 89

Philip 57, Oelrichs 47

Potter County 77, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 31

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Pierre 58

Wakpala 65, St. Francis Indian 57

Sacred Hoops Classic=

Crow Creek 57, Kimball/White Lake 51

Custer 53, Parkston 48, OT

Lennox 95, Pine Ridge 33

Winner 48, Madison 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you