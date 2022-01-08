BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63
Aberdeen Christian 78, Oakes, N.D. 50
Edgemont 34, Sioux County, Neb. 18
Harrisburg 67, Huron 53
Little Wound 92, Lakota Tech 89
Philip 57, Oelrichs 47
Potter County 77, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 31
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Pierre 58
Wakpala 65, St. Francis Indian 57
Sacred Hoops Classic=
Crow Creek 57, Kimball/White Lake 51
Custer 53, Parkston 48, OT
Lennox 95, Pine Ridge 33
Winner 48, Madison 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/