GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Crosby-Ironton 35

Becker 83, Providence Academy 76

Braham 46, Milaca 41

Browerville/Eagle Valley 64, Benson 27

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Central Minnesota Christian 39

Cambridge-Isanti 48, Forest Lake 43

Chaska 64, Lakeville North 50

Cloquet 74, Princeton 52

Delano 69, South St. Paul 31

Eden Prairie 78, East Ridge 65

Fridley 50, Mound Westonka 34

Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, LeSueur-Henderson 34

Grand Rapids 56, St. Peter 43

Holdingford 52, Upsala 13

Hortonville, Wis. 66, Minnetonka 56

Irondale 60, Hermantown 40

Jordan 67, New Ulm 41

Kimball 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

Lakeville South 72, Rochester Mayo 32

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, New Ulm Cathedral 47

Minneapolis Roosevelt 63, St. Anthony 59

Mounds View 85, Coon Rapids 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Hayfield 33

New Prague 61, Simley 22

Nicollet 72, Madelia 20

Nova Classical Academy 44, Minneapolis Edison 36

Orono 69, Richfield 40

PACT Charter 66, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 35

Prior Lake 66, Park Center 30

Rosemount 73, Andover 61

Royalton 56, West Central 43

Sauk Centre 55, Pine City 49

Sibley East 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38

St. Croix Lutheran 55, Holy Family Catholic 47

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Century, N.D. 70

St. Paul Como Park 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 44

Stewartville 63, Alexandria 55

Stillwater 60, Eagan 56

Two Harbors 66, Ely 47

Wayzata 73, White Bear Lake 44

Worthington 76, Southwest Minnesota Christian 71

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you