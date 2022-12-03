GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Crosby-Ironton 35
Becker 83, Providence Academy 76
Braham 46, Milaca 41
Browerville/Eagle Valley 64, Benson 27
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 56, Central Minnesota Christian 39
Cambridge-Isanti 48, Forest Lake 43
Chaska 64, Lakeville North 50
Cloquet 74, Princeton 52
Delano 69, South St. Paul 31
Eden Prairie 78, East Ridge 65
Fridley 50, Mound Westonka 34
Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, LeSueur-Henderson 34
Grand Rapids 56, St. Peter 43
Holdingford 52, Upsala 13
Hortonville, Wis. 66, Minnetonka 56
Irondale 60, Hermantown 40
Jordan 67, New Ulm 41
Kimball 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
Lakeville South 72, Rochester Mayo 32
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, New Ulm Cathedral 47
Minneapolis Roosevelt 63, St. Anthony 59
Mounds View 85, Coon Rapids 28
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Hayfield 33
New Prague 61, Simley 22
Nicollet 72, Madelia 20
Nova Classical Academy 44, Minneapolis Edison 36
Orono 69, Richfield 40
PACT Charter 66, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 35
Prior Lake 66, Park Center 30
Rosemount 73, Andover 61
Royalton 56, West Central 43
Sauk Centre 55, Pine City 49
Sibley East 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38
St. Croix Lutheran 55, Holy Family Catholic 47
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Century, N.D. 70
St. Paul Como Park 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 44
Stewartville 63, Alexandria 55
Stillwater 60, Eagan 56
Two Harbors 66, Ely 47
Wayzata 73, White Bear Lake 44
Worthington 76, Southwest Minnesota Christian 71
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
