PREP FOOTBALL=
Executive Charter 32, Catasauqua 29
Germantown Academy 28, Penn Charter 27
Haverford School 21, Episcopal Academy 19
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Harrisburg 32, West Lawn Wilson 21
Philadelphia Northeast 19, Abraham Lincoln 14
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Imhotep Charter 52, Mastery Charter North 7
Strath Haven 36, Springfield 19
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 14, Bethlehem Catholic 3
Bonner-Prendergast 53, Bartram 8
Crestwood 56, Berwick 14
Hun, N.J. 40, Wyoming Seminary 20
Meadville 40, USO 12
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Danville 49, Athens 0
Loyalsock 69, Mifflinburg 42
Wyomissing 49, Hamburg 14
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Farrell 48, Seneca 6
Mount Carmel 48, Hughesville 13
Southern Columbia 48, Troy 12
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Brockway 7, Redbank Valley 3
Port Allegany 18, Keystone 6
Reynolds 44, Maplewood 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.