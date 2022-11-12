PREP FOOTBALL=

Executive Charter 32, Catasauqua 29

Germantown Academy 28, Penn Charter 27

Haverford School 21, Episcopal Academy 19

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Harrisburg 32, West Lawn Wilson 21

Philadelphia Northeast 19, Abraham Lincoln 14

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Imhotep Charter 52, Mastery Charter North 7

Strath Haven 36, Springfield 19

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 14, Bethlehem Catholic 3

Bonner-Prendergast 53, Bartram 8

Crestwood 56, Berwick 14

Hun, N.J. 40, Wyoming Seminary 20

Meadville 40, USO 12

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Danville 49, Athens 0

Loyalsock 69, Mifflinburg 42

Wyomissing 49, Hamburg 14

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Farrell 48, Seneca 6

Mount Carmel 48, Hughesville 13

Southern Columbia 48, Troy 12

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Brockway 7, Redbank Valley 3

Port Allegany 18, Keystone 6

Reynolds 44, Maplewood 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

