BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 64, West Scranton 39

Allderdice 39, Mount Lebanon 38

Allentown Allen 76, Allentown Dieruff 70

Allentown Central Catholic 58, Pottsville Nativity 45

Big Spring 62, Bermudian Springs 53

Blackhawk 64, Baldwin 59

Camp Hill 58, Annville-Cleona 42

Carmichaels 70, Bentworth 58

Cedar Cliff 77, Dover 18

Conemaugh Valley 67, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 53

Conestoga Valley 91, Lebanon 84

Cumberland Valley 59, Red Lion 36

Dallas 69, Athens 38

Erie Cathedral Prep 60, Warren 51

Erie McDowell 50, Youngs. Mooney, Ohio 44

Governor Mifflin 57, Dallastown Area 44

Hamburg 49, Schuylkill Haven 46

Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 49, Portersville Christian 39

Lakeland 50, Carbondale 40

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Elizabethtown 42

Lancaster Country Day 79, West Shore 51

Lancaster Mennonite 66, Kennard-Dale 56

Mifflin County 59, Hanover 56

Montgomery 81, Bucktail 57

Montour 70, Uniontown 59

Moon 66, Hopewell 45

Neumann 63, South Williamsport 56

New Castle 66, Seneca Valley 35

Northeastern 64, Gettysburg 49

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Shady Side Academy 54

Portage Area 65, Conemaugh Township 61

Pottsville 52, ELCO 45

Quaker Valley 83, Highlands 75

Scranton Prep 53, North Pocono 51

Selinsgrove 65, Blue Mountain 61

Serra Catholic 70, Winchester Thurston 65

Shamokin 61, Danville 50

Susquehannock 69, Northern Lebanon 60

Tri-Valley 70, Lourdes Regional 37

Turkeyfoot Valley 64, Meyersdale 50

Wyoming Seminary 48, MMI Prep 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Palmerton vs. Bangor, ppd.

Southern Lehigh vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd. to Jan 31st.

