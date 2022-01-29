BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 64, West Scranton 39
Allderdice 39, Mount Lebanon 38
Allentown Allen 76, Allentown Dieruff 70
Allentown Central Catholic 58, Pottsville Nativity 45
Big Spring 62, Bermudian Springs 53
Blackhawk 64, Baldwin 59
Camp Hill 58, Annville-Cleona 42
Carmichaels 70, Bentworth 58
Cedar Cliff 77, Dover 18
Conemaugh Valley 67, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 53
Conestoga Valley 91, Lebanon 84
Cumberland Valley 59, Red Lion 36
Dallas 69, Athens 38
Erie Cathedral Prep 60, Warren 51
Erie McDowell 50, Youngs. Mooney, Ohio 44
Governor Mifflin 57, Dallastown Area 44
Hamburg 49, Schuylkill Haven 46
Jefferson County Christian, Ohio 49, Portersville Christian 39
Lakeland 50, Carbondale 40
Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Elizabethtown 42
Lancaster Country Day 79, West Shore 51
Lancaster Mennonite 66, Kennard-Dale 56
Mifflin County 59, Hanover 56
Montgomery 81, Bucktail 57
Montour 70, Uniontown 59
Moon 66, Hopewell 45
Neumann 63, South Williamsport 56
New Castle 66, Seneca Valley 35
Northeastern 64, Gettysburg 49
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 81, Shady Side Academy 54
Portage Area 65, Conemaugh Township 61
Pottsville 52, ELCO 45
Quaker Valley 83, Highlands 75
Scranton Prep 53, North Pocono 51
Selinsgrove 65, Blue Mountain 61
Serra Catholic 70, Winchester Thurston 65
Shamokin 61, Danville 50
Susquehannock 69, Northern Lebanon 60
Tri-Valley 70, Lourdes Regional 37
Turkeyfoot Valley 64, Meyersdale 50
Wyoming Seminary 48, MMI Prep 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Palmerton vs. Bangor, ppd.
Southern Lehigh vs. Northern Lehigh, ppd. to Jan 31st.
