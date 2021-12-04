GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 43, Kellam 42
Central - Wise 59, Union 36
E.C. Glass 51, Spotswood 44
Glen Allen 50, Manchester 38
Grace Christian 42, Chelsea Academy 36
Great Bridge 44, North Stafford 38
Hanover 58, Meadowbrook 37
Highland-Warrenton 55, Colgan 46
Honaker 55, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27
Indian River 56, Phoebus 55
James Madison 50, Maret, D.C. 48
Kecoughtan 43, Maury 33
Monacan 65, Highland Springs 50
Mount Vernon 57, Justice High School 25
Ocean Lakes 60, Arcadia 16
Osbourn Park 44, Centreville 41
Potomac School 65, St. John Paul the Great 28
Powhatan 65, Matoaca 57
Regents 37, Blue Ridge Christian 33
Richlands 33, Lebanon 23
Roland Park Country, Md. 49, Forest Park 33
Suffolk Christian Academy 38, Fayetteville Christian, N.C. 36
Temple Christian 37, United Christian Academy 19
Timberlake Christian 40, Highland-Monterey 12
Victory Christian, N.C. 50, Great Hope Baptist 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/