GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 43, Kellam 42

Central - Wise 59, Union 36

E.C. Glass 51, Spotswood 44

Glen Allen 50, Manchester 38

Grace Christian 42, Chelsea Academy 36

Great Bridge 44, North Stafford 38

Hanover 58, Meadowbrook 37

Highland-Warrenton 55, Colgan 46

Honaker 55, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27

Indian River 56, Phoebus 55

James Madison 50, Maret, D.C. 48

Kecoughtan 43, Maury 33

Monacan 65, Highland Springs 50

Mount Vernon 57, Justice High School 25

Ocean Lakes 60, Arcadia 16

Osbourn Park 44, Centreville 41

Potomac School 65, St. John Paul the Great 28

Powhatan 65, Matoaca 57

Regents 37, Blue Ridge Christian 33

Richlands 33, Lebanon 23

Roland Park Country, Md. 49, Forest Park 33

Suffolk Christian Academy 38, Fayetteville Christian, N.C. 36

Temple Christian 37, United Christian Academy 19

Timberlake Christian 40, Highland-Monterey 12

Victory Christian, N.C. 50, Great Hope Baptist 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

