GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 38, Pagosa Springs 24

Bennett 50, Platte Canyon 31

Boulder 57, Thornton 8

Branson/Kim 25, Eads 24

Briggsdale 58, Fleming 36

Centauri 64, Montezuma-Cortez 30

Centaurus 55, Greeley West 34

Cherry Creek 55, Arapahoe 51

Cheyenne Wells 31, Hi-Plains 15

Colo. Springs Christian 75, James Irwin Charter School 15

Cotopaxi 42, Antonito 28

D'Evelyn 66, Conifer 12

De Beque 51, Telluride 9

Del Norte 37, Custer County 12

Delta 60, Moffat County 32

Dove Creek 63, Sierra Grande 19

Durango 42, Montrose High School 28

Eaglecrest 78, Smoky Hill 24

Eaton 70, Severance 59

Ellicott 51, Monte Vista 36

Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Calhan 20

Flatirons Academy 72, Front Range Baptist 18

Fort Collins 58, Rocky Mountain 53

Fountain Valley School 39, Elbert 36

Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Vista Ridge 33

Fowler 61, Las Animas 36

Glenwood Springs 58, Palisade 33

Granada 76, Manzanola 13

Grand Junction Central 39, North Fork 28

Grandview 70, J.K. Mullen 37

Greeley Central 53, Longmont 32

Green Mountain 70, Sand Creek 25

Highland 56, Denver Christian 45

Holy Family 57, Erie 32

KIPP Collegiate 34, DSST: College View 30

Kit Carson 58, Springfield 45

La Veta 41, Walsh 34

Lake County 49, Arrupe Jesuit 34

Limon 48, Merino 45

Middle Park 63, Pinnacle 50

Overland 69, Cherokee Trail 49

Peyton 71, Yuma 64

Platte Valley 56, Kent Denver 42

Prairie 50, Weldon Valley 24

Rampart 41, Pine Creek 32

Rangely 43, Plateau Valley 36

Rifle High School 34, Battle Mountain 25

Rocky Ford 63, John Mall 32

Rye 69, Crowley County 24

Salida 37, Pueblo Centennial 22

Sanford 64, Trinidad 15

Sangre De Cristo 65, Centennial 37

Sargent 45, Ignacio 42

Sidney, Neb. 57, Brush 38

Silver Creek 38, Skyline High School 31

Soroco 67, Caprock Academy 17

Sterling 35, Faith Christian 32

Stratton 51, Flagler 23

The Academy 44, Bruce Randolph 15

The Vanguard School 61, Banning Lewis Prep 24

West Grand 48, Vail Christian 15

