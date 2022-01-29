GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 38, Pagosa Springs 24
Bennett 50, Platte Canyon 31
Boulder 57, Thornton 8
Branson/Kim 25, Eads 24
Briggsdale 58, Fleming 36
Centauri 64, Montezuma-Cortez 30
Centaurus 55, Greeley West 34
Cherry Creek 55, Arapahoe 51
Cheyenne Wells 31, Hi-Plains 15
Colo. Springs Christian 75, James Irwin Charter School 15
Cotopaxi 42, Antonito 28
D'Evelyn 66, Conifer 12
De Beque 51, Telluride 9
Del Norte 37, Custer County 12
Delta 60, Moffat County 32
Dove Creek 63, Sierra Grande 19
Durango 42, Montrose High School 28
Eaglecrest 78, Smoky Hill 24
Eaton 70, Severance 59
Ellicott 51, Monte Vista 36
Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Calhan 20
Flatirons Academy 72, Front Range Baptist 18
Fort Collins 58, Rocky Mountain 53
Fountain Valley School 39, Elbert 36
Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Vista Ridge 33
Fowler 61, Las Animas 36
Glenwood Springs 58, Palisade 33
Granada 76, Manzanola 13
Grand Junction Central 39, North Fork 28
Grandview 70, J.K. Mullen 37
Greeley Central 53, Longmont 32
Green Mountain 70, Sand Creek 25
Highland 56, Denver Christian 45
Holy Family 57, Erie 32
KIPP Collegiate 34, DSST: College View 30
Kit Carson 58, Springfield 45
La Veta 41, Walsh 34
Lake County 49, Arrupe Jesuit 34
Limon 48, Merino 45
Middle Park 63, Pinnacle 50
Overland 69, Cherokee Trail 49
Peyton 71, Yuma 64
Platte Valley 56, Kent Denver 42
Prairie 50, Weldon Valley 24
Rampart 41, Pine Creek 32
Rangely 43, Plateau Valley 36
Rifle High School 34, Battle Mountain 25
Rocky Ford 63, John Mall 32
Rye 69, Crowley County 24
Salida 37, Pueblo Centennial 22
Sanford 64, Trinidad 15
Sangre De Cristo 65, Centennial 37
Sargent 45, Ignacio 42
Sidney, Neb. 57, Brush 38
Silver Creek 38, Skyline High School 31
Soroco 67, Caprock Academy 17
Sterling 35, Faith Christian 32
Stratton 51, Flagler 23
The Academy 44, Bruce Randolph 15
The Vanguard School 61, Banning Lewis Prep 24
West Grand 48, Vail Christian 15
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/