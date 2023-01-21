BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Escalante 71, Whitehorse 64

Manila 72, Rowland Hall 50

Rich County 68, Intermountain Christian 38

St. Rita, Ill. 64, Real Salt Lake 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

