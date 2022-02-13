BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 52, Sun Valley Community 49

Coeur d'Alene 67, Lakeland 60

Post Falls 58, Shadle Park, Wash. 46

Rockland 76, Clark County 13

Watersprings 79, Leadore 26

Class 1AD2 District 5=

Tournament=

Grace Lutheran 45, Sho-Ban 34

Class 1AI District 4=

Tournament=

Lighthouse Christian 57, Glenns Ferry 26

Class 5A District 3=

Tournament=

Mountain View 56, Capital 42

Rocky Mountain 40, Kuna 36

Skyview 55, Borah 38

Timberline 50, Boise 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

