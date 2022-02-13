BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 52, Sun Valley Community 49
Coeur d'Alene 67, Lakeland 60
Post Falls 58, Shadle Park, Wash. 46
Rockland 76, Clark County 13
Watersprings 79, Leadore 26
Class 1AD2 District 5=
Tournament=
Grace Lutheran 45, Sho-Ban 34
Class 1AI District 4=
Tournament=
Lighthouse Christian 57, Glenns Ferry 26
Class 5A District 3=
Tournament=
Mountain View 56, Capital 42
Rocky Mountain 40, Kuna 36
Skyview 55, Borah 38
Timberline 50, Boise 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/