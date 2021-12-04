PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 2, Buffalo 2, OT
Andover 4, Warroad 1
Blake 5, Eden Prairie 3
Bloomington Jefferson 5, Hopkins/Park 2
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Delano/Rockford Co-op 3, Crookston 1
Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 4
Dodge County 7, Winona 0
Duluth Marshall 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 1
Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 2, Anoka 1
Farmington 5, Lakeville North 4
Forest Lake 4, Irondale/St. Anthony 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 14, Duluth Marshall 0
Hill-Murray 3, Simley 2
Holy Family Catholic 4, Wayzata 2
Lakeville South 6, Prior Lake 3
Luverne 13, Waseca 0
Maple Grove 3, Blaine 0
Minnehaha Academy 9, Windom 3
Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 2
Mounds View 2, White Bear Lake 0
New Prague 5, Visitation 3
North Wright County 4, Breck 0
Orono 9, Thief River Falls 0
Owatonna 5, Austin 4
Pine City 4, Northern Lakes 3
Rochester Century 3, Red Wing 1
Roseau 5, Osseo/Park Center 4, OT
Rosemount 4, Eagan 2
Shakopee 2, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/