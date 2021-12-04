PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 2, Buffalo 2, OT

Andover 4, Warroad 1

Blake 5, Eden Prairie 3

Bloomington Jefferson 5, Hopkins/Park 2

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Delano/Rockford Co-op 3, Crookston 1

Detroit Lakes 5, International Falls 4

Dodge County 7, Winona 0

Duluth Marshall 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 1

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 2, Anoka 1

Farmington 5, Lakeville North 4

Forest Lake 4, Irondale/St. Anthony 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 14, Duluth Marshall 0

Hill-Murray 3, Simley 2

Holy Family Catholic 4, Wayzata 2

Lakeville South 6, Prior Lake 3

Luverne 13, Waseca 0

Maple Grove 3, Blaine 0

Minnehaha Academy 9, Windom 3

Minnetonka 8, Moorhead 2

Mounds View 2, White Bear Lake 0

New Prague 5, Visitation 3

North Wright County 4, Breck 0

Orono 9, Thief River Falls 0

Owatonna 5, Austin 4

Pine City 4, Northern Lakes 3

Rochester Century 3, Red Wing 1

Roseau 5, Osseo/Park Center 4, OT

Rosemount 4, Eagan 2

Shakopee 2, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

Stillwater 4, East Ridge 2

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

