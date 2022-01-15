BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 49, Norton 43
Albany Alexander 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32
Alliance Marlington 67, Salem 51
Antwerp 69, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Ashland 78, Ontario 67
Ashland Crestview 65, Norwalk St. Paul 55
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 47
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Bucyrus Wynford 26
Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 34
Bloom-Carroll 53, Circleville 25
Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Van Buren 47
Bluffton 50, Carey 49
Bristol 67, Warren Champion 64
Caldwell 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 23
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 31
Chardon 60, Burton Berkshire 37
Chillicothe Unioto 59, Piketon 54
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 64, Cin. Aiken 51
Circleville Logan Elm 42, Ashville Teays Valley 40
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, W. Jefferson 47
Clayton Northmont 55, Vandalia Butler 38
Collins Western Reserve 73, Plymouth 30
Cols. Africentric 52, Day. Oakwood 49
Cols. Bexley 48, Worthington Christian 37
Cols. Northland 36, Dublin Jerome 33
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 68
Covington 58, Houston 48
Defiance 52, Sherwood Fairview 24
Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 40
Delaware Buckeye Valley 77, Cols. Wellington 39
Delphos Jefferson 49, Paulding 45
Dola Hardin Northern 53, Ada 47
Dublin Coffman 68, Cin. Western Hills 63
Edgerton 55, Montpelier 45
Fairfield Christian 55, Corning Miller 50
Germantown Valley View 47, Legacy Christian 37
Gibsonburg 70, Northwood 56
Gorham Fayette 44, Delta 41
Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Ashland Mapleton 44
Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. NW 40
Hannibal River 36, Magnolia, W.Va. 21
Hicksville 55, Pioneer N. Central 41
Huron 61, Norwalk 23
Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 71
Jefferson Area 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 54
Kalida 54, Columbus Grove 52, OT
LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 21
Lakeside Danbury 61, Vanlue 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Leipsic 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 44
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, New Philadelphia 33
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Elida 47
Lima Sr. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61
Loudonville 53, Kingsway Christian 50
Lucas 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34
Macedonia Nordonia 54, Lorain 39
Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 41
Marion Elgin 54, Crestline 38
McComb 54, Ft. Jennings 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Delphos St. John's 45
Medina Buckeye 79, Elyria Cath. 69
Metamora Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Zanesville Maysville 48
Millersport 64, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Milton-Union 69, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Monroeville 60, New London 31
Mt. Vernon 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Sycamore Mohawk 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Lexington, Neb. 38
Napoleon 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68
New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
New Bremen 65, Russia 64, OT
New Concord John Glenn 56, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Oak Glen, W.Va. 62, Wellsville 59
Oak Harbor 61, Kansas Lakota 40
Oregon Stritch 64, Genoa Area 52
Oxford Talawanda 67, Cin. Christian 60
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 60, Logan 47
Peebles 58, W. Union 16
Perry 69, Kirtland 36
Pickerington N. 52, Huber Hts. Wayne 49
Port Clinton 70, Sandusky Perkins 46
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Cols. St. Charles 50
STVM 68, Thomas Worthington 31
Salineville Southern 48, Richmond Edison 31
Sandusky 74, Fremont Ross 72
South 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42
Spencerville 56, Arlington 50
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, Cin. Indian Hill 46
St. Clairsville 70, Martins Ferry 42
St. Henry 51, Ottoville 49
Struthers 69, Cle. VASJ 65
Sylvania Northview 72, Wauseon 37
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 63, Edon 54
Tol. Maumee Valley 60, Tol. Woodward 57
Upper Sandusky 59, Kenton 42
Utica 91, Granville Christian 58
Van Wert 46, Bryan 22
Versailles 71, Greenville 29
Vincent Warren 59, Chillicothe 33
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57, Brookville 45
W. Chester Lakota W. 57, Cin. Colerain 31
Wapakoneta 48, Jackson Center 38
Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Wheeler, Ga. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, E. Liverpool 54
Willard 59, Tiffin Columbian 53
Williamsport Westfall 46, Frankfort Adena 25
Youngs. Boardman 43, Youngs. Mooney 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Mentor 73
Youngs. Liberty 69, Girard 67
Coach Young Classic=
Georgetown 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
Latham Western 78, RULH 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Chesapeake 51
Seaman N. Adams 59, S. Point 43
Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=
Can. Glenoak 59, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53
Creston Norwayne 77, Malvern 65
Dover 61, Granville 41
Louisville 65, Peninsula Woodridge 50
Tallmadge 71, Akr. Coventry 43
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 64, Navarre Fairless 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansonia vs. Madison, ppd.
Bishop Fenwick vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Cin. Madeira vs. Goshen, ppd.
Day. Stivers vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Franklin Furnace Green vs. Greenup Co., Ky., ccd.
Gahanna Cols. Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.
Morral Ridgedale vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.
Mt. Gilead vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.
Peebles vs. Portsmouth W., ppd.
Riverside Stebbins vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Monclova Christian, ppd.
Waynesville vs. Arcanum, ccd.
Wilmington vs. Blanchester, ccd.
