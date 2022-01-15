BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 49, Norton 43

Albany Alexander 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32

Alliance Marlington 67, Salem 51

Antwerp 69, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Ashland 78, Ontario 67

Ashland Crestview 65, Norwalk St. Paul 55

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Bucyrus Wynford 26

Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 34

Bloom-Carroll 53, Circleville 25

Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Van Buren 47

Bluffton 50, Carey 49

Bristol 67, Warren Champion 64

Caldwell 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 23

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 31

Chardon 60, Burton Berkshire 37

Chillicothe Unioto 59, Piketon 54

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 64, Cin. Aiken 51

Circleville Logan Elm 42, Ashville Teays Valley 40

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, W. Jefferson 47

Clayton Northmont 55, Vandalia Butler 38

Collins Western Reserve 73, Plymouth 30

Cols. Africentric 52, Day. Oakwood 49

Cols. Bexley 48, Worthington Christian 37

Cols. Northland 36, Dublin Jerome 33

Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 44

Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 68

Covington 58, Houston 48

Defiance 52, Sherwood Fairview 24

Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 40

Delaware Buckeye Valley 77, Cols. Wellington 39

Delphos Jefferson 49, Paulding 45

Dola Hardin Northern 53, Ada 47

Dublin Coffman 68, Cin. Western Hills 63

Edgerton 55, Montpelier 45

Fairfield Christian 55, Corning Miller 50

Germantown Valley View 47, Legacy Christian 37

Gibsonburg 70, Northwood 56

Gorham Fayette 44, Delta 41

Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Ashland Mapleton 44

Hamilton Badin 51, Cin. NW 40

Hannibal River 36, Magnolia, W.Va. 21

Hicksville 55, Pioneer N. Central 41

Huron 61, Norwalk 23

Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 71

Jefferson Area 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 54

Kalida 54, Columbus Grove 52, OT

LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 21

Lakeside Danbury 61, Vanlue 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37

Leipsic 57, Hamler Patrick Henry 44

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, New Philadelphia 33

Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Elida 47

Lima Sr. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61

Loudonville 53, Kingsway Christian 50

Lucas 56, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34

Macedonia Nordonia 54, Lorain 39

Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 41

Marion Elgin 54, Crestline 38

McComb 54, Ft. Jennings 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Delphos St. John's 45

Medina Buckeye 79, Elyria Cath. 69

Metamora Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31

Milford Center Fairbanks 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Zanesville Maysville 48

Millersport 64, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Milton-Union 69, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

Monroeville 60, New London 31

Mt. Vernon 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Sycamore Mohawk 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Lexington, Neb. 38

Napoleon 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68

New Albany 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

New Bremen 65, Russia 64, OT

New Concord John Glenn 56, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Oak Glen, W.Va. 62, Wellsville 59

Oak Harbor 61, Kansas Lakota 40

Oregon Stritch 64, Genoa Area 52

Oxford Talawanda 67, Cin. Christian 60

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 60, Logan 47

Peebles 58, W. Union 16

Perry 69, Kirtland 36

Pickerington N. 52, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Port Clinton 70, Sandusky Perkins 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Cols. St. Charles 50

STVM 68, Thomas Worthington 31

Salineville Southern 48, Richmond Edison 31

Sandusky 74, Fremont Ross 72

South 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42

Spencerville 56, Arlington 50

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 61, Cin. Indian Hill 46

St. Clairsville 70, Martins Ferry 42

St. Henry 51, Ottoville 49

Struthers 69, Cle. VASJ 65

Sylvania Northview 72, Wauseon 37

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 63, Edon 54

Tol. Maumee Valley 60, Tol. Woodward 57

Upper Sandusky 59, Kenton 42

Utica 91, Granville Christian 58

Van Wert 46, Bryan 22

Versailles 71, Greenville 29

Vincent Warren 59, Chillicothe 33

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 57, Brookville 45

W. Chester Lakota W. 57, Cin. Colerain 31

Wapakoneta 48, Jackson Center 38

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Wheeler, Ga. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, E. Liverpool 54

Willard 59, Tiffin Columbian 53

Williamsport Westfall 46, Frankfort Adena 25

Youngs. Boardman 43, Youngs. Mooney 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Mentor 73

Youngs. Liberty 69, Girard 67

Coach Young Classic=

Georgetown 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50

Latham Western 78, RULH 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Chesapeake 51

Seaman N. Adams 59, S. Point 43

Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=

Can. Glenoak 59, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53

Creston Norwayne 77, Malvern 65

Dover 61, Granville 41

Louisville 65, Peninsula Woodridge 50

Tallmadge 71, Akr. Coventry 43

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 64, Navarre Fairless 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansonia vs. Madison, ppd.

Bishop Fenwick vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Goshen, ppd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Franklin Furnace Green vs. Greenup Co., Ky., ccd.

Gahanna Cols. Academy vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ccd.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Cory-Rawson, ccd.

Mt. Gilead vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.

Peebles vs. Portsmouth W., ppd.

Riverside Stebbins vs. New Carlisle Tecumseh, ccd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Monclova Christian, ppd.

Waynesville vs. Arcanum, ccd.

Wilmington vs. Blanchester, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

