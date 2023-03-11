GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NDHSAA State Tournament=

Class A=

Fifth Place=

Minot 77, Legacy 76

Third Place=

Sheyenne 66, West Fargo 62

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you