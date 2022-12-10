GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson Academy 49, Branchville 16

Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 38, Oakbrook Prep 29

Cathedral Academy 49, Spartanburg Christian 8

Darlington 53, Socastee 43

First Baptist 65, Timberland 57

Fort Dorchester 57, Northwood Academy 55

Greer 52, Blue Ridge 51

Heathwood Hall 81, Pinewood Prep 19

Hilton Head Christian Academy 70, Frederica, Ga. 28

Legion Collegiate 78, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 19

Lowcountry Wildcats 41, Lowcountry Leadership 22

Manning 40, East Clarendon 34

Military Magnet Academy 56, Goose Creek 35

Wade Hampton (H) 57, Estill 42

