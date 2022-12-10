GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson Academy 49, Branchville 16
Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 38, Oakbrook Prep 29
Cathedral Academy 49, Spartanburg Christian 8
Darlington 53, Socastee 43
First Baptist 65, Timberland 57
Fort Dorchester 57, Northwood Academy 55
Greer 52, Blue Ridge 51
Heathwood Hall 81, Pinewood Prep 19
Hilton Head Christian Academy 70, Frederica, Ga. 28
Legion Collegiate 78, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 19
Lowcountry Wildcats 41, Lowcountry Leadership 22
Manning 40, East Clarendon 34
Military Magnet Academy 56, Goose Creek 35
Wade Hampton (H) 57, Estill 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
