BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 44, Ft. Jennings 41

Akr. Buchtel 77, Huber Hts. Wayne 67

Anna 58, New Knoxville 22

Arcanum 56, Greenville 38

Arlington 62, Kalida 54, OT

Attica Seneca E. 90, Lakeside Danbury 79

Bellevue 54, Castalia Margaretta 40

Berea-Midpark 84, N. Royalton 80

Berlin Hiland 60, Hunting Valley University 50

Bradford 89, Legacy Christian 53

Bucyrus Wynford 70, Monroeville 66

Caldwell 72, Stewart Federal Hocking 66

Casstown Miami E. 58, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Harrison 56

Cin. Riverview East 49, Cin. N. College Hill 45

Cin. Western Hills 62, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Williamsport Westfall 36

Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53

Cle. Cent. Cath. 73, Cle. E. Tech 52

Cle. Hts. 77, Shaker Hts. 62

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cols. Africentric 60

Cle. St. Ignatius 73, Euclid 42

Collins Western Reserve 52, Mansfield St. Peter's 43

Cols. Centennial 60, Whitehall-Yearling 58

Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Westerville Cent. 53

Continental 65, Lima Temple Christian 63

Convoy Crestview 63, Miller City 43

Cornerstone Christian 73, Cle. John Adams 36

Cory-Rawson 58, Fremont St. Joseph 55

Day. Chaminade Julienne 94, Trotwood-Madison 58

Day. Dunbar 63, Cols. Northland 57

Defiance 48, Napoleon 34

Defiance Tinora 52, Bryan 38

Fairfield 66, Kettering Fairmont 61

Ft. Recovery 47, S. Adams, Ind. 14

Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, Cols. Marion-Franklin 41

Garfield Hts. 87, Cle. John Marshall 20

Geneva 63, Conneaut 41

Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57

Granville Christian 72, Horizon Science 70

Grove City 68, Youngs. Chaney High School 48

Groveport-Madison 62, Independence 43

Hamilton 51, Hamilton Badin 41

Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Rockford Parkway 48

Kettering Alter 59, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Latham Western 53, Chillicothe Huntington 52

Lewistown Indian Lake 83, Tipp City Bethel 66

Lisbon David Anderson 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 45

Macedonia Nordonia 70, Mayfield 51

Manchester 53, Portsmouth Clay 41

Mansfield Christian 64, Bucyrus 28

Maumee 64, Tol. Woodward 43

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30

Middletown Madison Senior 56, Day. Christian 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Crestline 26

Oberlin Firelands 47, Vermilion 27

Oregon Stritch 59, Tiffin Calvert 39

Pandora-Gilboa 65, Defiance Ayersville 45

Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

Paulding 53, Bluffton 51

Pettisville 42, Gorham Fayette 33

Pickerington N. 66, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Reading 50, Cin. Country Day 49

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Maple Hts. 59

Sandusky 89, Ashland 56

South 56, New Albany 47

Sullivan Black River 92, Ashland Mapleton 89

Thomas Worthington 63, Canal Winchester 27

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 72, Edon 32

Versailles 66, Celina 39

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Yellow Springs 44

Wauseon 67, Archbold 58

Wellington 75, New London 39

Zanesville Maysville 75, Hebron Lakewood 40

Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=

Proctorville Fairland 41, McConnelsville Morgan 38

Ohio Valley Shootout=

Brownsburg, Ind. 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 45

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41

Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60

Rebounders Classic at Newark=

Championship=

Newark 55, Perrysburg 48

Consolation=

Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Beavercreek 56

Tip-Off Classic at Elida=

Elida 66, Lima Shawnee 65, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Hoban vs. Cin. Taft, ppd.

Antwerp vs. Holgate, ppd.

Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. Elder, ppd.

Coldwater vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.

Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.

Newark Cath. vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ppd.

Van Buren vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

