BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 44, Ft. Jennings 41
Akr. Buchtel 77, Huber Hts. Wayne 67
Anna 58, New Knoxville 22
Arcanum 56, Greenville 38
Arlington 62, Kalida 54, OT
Attica Seneca E. 90, Lakeside Danbury 79
Bellevue 54, Castalia Margaretta 40
Berea-Midpark 84, N. Royalton 80
Berlin Hiland 60, Hunting Valley University 50
Bradford 89, Legacy Christian 53
Bucyrus Wynford 70, Monroeville 66
Caldwell 72, Stewart Federal Hocking 66
Casstown Miami E. 58, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Harrison 56
Cin. Riverview East 49, Cin. N. College Hill 45
Cin. Western Hills 62, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35
Circleville Logan Elm 41, Williamsport Westfall 36
Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53
Cle. Cent. Cath. 73, Cle. E. Tech 52
Cle. Hts. 77, Shaker Hts. 62
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cols. Africentric 60
Cle. St. Ignatius 73, Euclid 42
Collins Western Reserve 52, Mansfield St. Peter's 43
Cols. Centennial 60, Whitehall-Yearling 58
Cols. Walnut Ridge 58, Westerville Cent. 53
Continental 65, Lima Temple Christian 63
Convoy Crestview 63, Miller City 43
Cornerstone Christian 73, Cle. John Adams 36
Cory-Rawson 58, Fremont St. Joseph 55
Day. Chaminade Julienne 94, Trotwood-Madison 58
Day. Dunbar 63, Cols. Northland 57
Defiance 48, Napoleon 34
Defiance Tinora 52, Bryan 38
Fairfield 66, Kettering Fairmont 61
Ft. Recovery 47, S. Adams, Ind. 14
Gahanna Cols. Academy 61, Cols. Marion-Franklin 41
Garfield Hts. 87, Cle. John Marshall 20
Geneva 63, Conneaut 41
Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
Granville Christian 72, Horizon Science 70
Grove City 68, Youngs. Chaney High School 48
Groveport-Madison 62, Independence 43
Hamilton 51, Hamilton Badin 41
Haviland Wayne Trace 68, Rockford Parkway 48
Kettering Alter 59, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Latham Western 53, Chillicothe Huntington 52
Lewistown Indian Lake 83, Tipp City Bethel 66
Lisbon David Anderson 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 45
Macedonia Nordonia 70, Mayfield 51
Manchester 53, Portsmouth Clay 41
Mansfield Christian 64, Bucyrus 28
Maumee 64, Tol. Woodward 43
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 68, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30
Middletown Madison Senior 56, Day. Christian 30
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 46, Crestline 26
Oberlin Firelands 47, Vermilion 27
Oregon Stritch 59, Tiffin Calvert 39
Pandora-Gilboa 65, Defiance Ayersville 45
Parma Hts. Holy Name 73, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46
Paulding 53, Bluffton 51
Pettisville 42, Gorham Fayette 33
Pickerington N. 66, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Reading 50, Cin. Country Day 49
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Maple Hts. 59
Sandusky 89, Ashland 56
South 56, New Albany 47
Sullivan Black River 92, Ashland Mapleton 89
Thomas Worthington 63, Canal Winchester 27
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 72, Edon 32
Versailles 66, Celina 39
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59, Yellow Springs 44
Wauseon 67, Archbold 58
Wellington 75, New London 39
Zanesville Maysville 75, Hebron Lakewood 40
Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=
Proctorville Fairland 41, McConnelsville Morgan 38
Ohio Valley Shootout=
Brownsburg, Ind. 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 45
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41
Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60
Rebounders Classic at Newark=
Championship=
Newark 55, Perrysburg 48
Consolation=
Pataskala Licking Hts. 59, Beavercreek 56
Tip-Off Classic at Elida=
Elida 66, Lima Shawnee 65, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Hoban vs. Cin. Taft, ppd.
Antwerp vs. Holgate, ppd.
Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. Elder, ppd.
Coldwater vs. St. Marys Memorial, ppd.
Kings Mills Kings vs. Cin. Wyoming, ccd.
Newark Cath. vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ppd.
Van Buren vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
