PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11
Custer Tournament=
Custer def. Edgemont, 26-24, 25-21
Hot Springs def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-11
Lead-Deadwood def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-11
Huron Invitational=
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-4
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-15
Chester def. Brandon Valley, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19
Chester def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-11
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-23
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22
Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-10
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21
Huron def. Chester, 25-15, 20-25, 26-24
Huron def. Spearfish, 25-20, 25-11
Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-11
Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-22, 25-23
Mitchell def. Spearfish, 25-12, 13-25, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-14
Sioux Falls Christian def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Spearfish, 25-15, 25-12
Sioux Falls Christian def. Watertown, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brookings, 25-14, 25-16
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Chester, 25-22, 25-15
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 29-27
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-20, 25-16
Irene Wakonda Tournament=
Ethan def. Canistota, 25-10, 25-21
Ethan def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-23, 27-25
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-11
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Gayville-Volin, 25-13, 26-24
Irene-Wakonda Invite=
Beresford def. Centerville, 25-23, 25-18
Beresford def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-15
Canistota def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 16-25, 26-24
Centerville def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-7, 26-24
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-3, 25-6
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-13, 26-24
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-8, 26-24
Kimball/White Lake def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-16
Kimball/White Lake def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-18
Menno def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Menno def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-9
Scotland def. Menno, 25-21, 25-22
Tri-Valley def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-21
Tri-Valley def. Scotland, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
Championship=
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-8, 25-19
Semifinal=
Beresford def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 23-25, 25-13, 26-24
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Ethan, 25-7, 25-23
Norfolk Tournament=
Pool A=
Kearney, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-18
