BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 66, Mantua Crestwood 54

Antwerp 53, Continental 18

Arcadia 39, Kansas Lakota 38

Ashland 64, Clyde 62

Avon Lake 82, Cle. Lincoln W. 15

Barnesville 65, Belmont Union Local 48

Beaver Eastern 67, Franklin Furnace Green 65

Bluffton 83, McComb 48

Camden Preble Shawnee 63, Middletown Madison Senior 56

Canfield 60, Youngs. Mooney 56

Carlisle 49, New Paris National Trail 34

Chillicothe 57, Day. Stivers 47

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Piketon 42

Cin. NW 60, Cin. Wyoming 55

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27

Clayton Northmont 60, Day. Belmont 53

Collins Western Reserve 56, Ashland Crestview 45

Cols. Independence 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, Cols. DeSales 56

Cols. Northland 50, Whitehall-Yearling 40

Columbus Grove 48, Arlington 46

Covington 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

Defiance 56, Bryan 29

Delaware Hayes 46, Marysville 44

Dola Hardin Northern 57, N. Baltimore 44

Dublin Scioto 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46

Ft. Loramie 57, New Bremen 41

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 60

Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Parma Padua 46

Geneva 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 61

Girard 51, Salem 43

Greenwich S. Cent. 37, Plymouth 35

Grove City 62, Clarion-Limestone, Pa. 50

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Van Buren 25

Haviland Wayne Trace 80, Van Wert Lincolnview 41

Heath 58, Johnstown 31

Jackson Center 62, Waynesfield-Goshen 15

Jefferson County Christian 70, Hundred, W.Va. 32

Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Mansfield Christian 46

Johnstown Northridge 74, Utica 65

Leipsic 71, Miller City 53

Lima Temple Christian 61, Cory-Rawson 50

Linsly, W.Va. 73, Beverly Ft. Frye 31

Lyndhurst Brush 72, Chardon NDCL 25

Marietta 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 37

Massillon Jackson 81, Massillon 47

McArthur Vinton County 49, New Hope Christian 39

Middletown 74, Trenton Edgewood 59

Mogadore 64, Hartville Lake Center Christian 61

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Kenton 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus 22

Napoleon 69, Wauseon 50

New Knoxville 49, Houston 37

Newton Falls 59, Windham 27

Northwood 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 45

Norwalk St. Paul 39, New London 33

Painesville Harvey 40, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Parma 71, Columbia Station Columbia 68

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Newark Licking Valley 40

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Archbold 52

Perry 72, Chagrin Falls 44

Poland Seminary 60, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Russia 87, Bradford 56

STVM 49, Cin. Moeller 26

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Lynchburg-Clay 50

Sheffield Brookside 76, Lodi Cloverleaf 71

Shelby 77, Galion 40

Sherwood Fairview 47, Gorham Fayette 25

Spencerville 54, Ottoville 51

Spring. Shawnee 65, Spring. Greenon 36

Swanton 53, Pioneer N. Central 44

Sylvania Northview 85, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Mich. 40

Tiffin Calvert 59, Castalia Margaretta 45

Tiffin Columbian 84, Fremont Ross 69

Tol. Christian 48, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 42

Tol. Rogers 50, Delta 32

Upper Sandusky 57, Attica Seneca E. 53

Van Wert 37, Kalida 32

Versailles 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42

Willard 62, Sandusky Perkins 50

Williamsport Westfall 52, Frankfort Adena 29

Yellow Springs 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 33

Greynolds Classic=

Akr. East 74, Akr. Hoban 54

Creston Norwayne 72, Barberton 36

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Doylestown Chippewa 32

Olmsted Falls 66, Tol. Woodward 34

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Lake Oswego, Ore. 38

Tiger Roundball Classic=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 75, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Newark Cath. 63, Thornville Sheridan 61

Reynoldsburg 59, Bishop Watterson 55

Trotwood-Madison 87, Powell Olentangy Liberty 75

United Way Tournament=

Youngs. Boardman 45, Youngs. Chaney High School 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Lima Shawnee, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you