BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 66, Mantua Crestwood 54
Antwerp 53, Continental 18
Arcadia 39, Kansas Lakota 38
Ashland 64, Clyde 62
Avon Lake 82, Cle. Lincoln W. 15
Barnesville 65, Belmont Union Local 48
Beaver Eastern 67, Franklin Furnace Green 65
Bluffton 83, McComb 48
Camden Preble Shawnee 63, Middletown Madison Senior 56
Canfield 60, Youngs. Mooney 56
Carlisle 49, New Paris National Trail 34
Chillicothe 57, Day. Stivers 47
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Piketon 42
Cin. NW 60, Cin. Wyoming 55
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27
Clayton Northmont 60, Day. Belmont 53
Collins Western Reserve 56, Ashland Crestview 45
Cols. Independence 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 57
Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, Cols. DeSales 56
Cols. Northland 50, Whitehall-Yearling 40
Columbus Grove 48, Arlington 46
Covington 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
Defiance 56, Bryan 29
Delaware Hayes 46, Marysville 44
Dola Hardin Northern 57, N. Baltimore 44
Dublin Scioto 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46
Ft. Loramie 57, New Bremen 41
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 60
Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Parma Padua 46
Geneva 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 61
Girard 51, Salem 43
Greenwich S. Cent. 37, Plymouth 35
Grove City 62, Clarion-Limestone, Pa. 50
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Van Buren 25
Haviland Wayne Trace 80, Van Wert Lincolnview 41
Heath 58, Johnstown 31
Jackson Center 62, Waynesfield-Goshen 15
Jefferson County Christian 70, Hundred, W.Va. 32
Jeromesville Hillsdale 60, Mansfield Christian 46
Johnstown Northridge 74, Utica 65
Leipsic 71, Miller City 53
Lima Temple Christian 61, Cory-Rawson 50
Linsly, W.Va. 73, Beverly Ft. Frye 31
Lyndhurst Brush 72, Chardon NDCL 25
Marietta 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 37
Massillon Jackson 81, Massillon 47
McArthur Vinton County 49, New Hope Christian 39
Middletown 74, Trenton Edgewood 59
Mogadore 64, Hartville Lake Center Christian 61
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Kenton 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus 22
Napoleon 69, Wauseon 50
New Knoxville 49, Houston 37
Newton Falls 59, Windham 27
Northwood 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 45
Norwalk St. Paul 39, New London 33
Painesville Harvey 40, Gates Mills Hawken 38
Parma 71, Columbia Station Columbia 68
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Newark Licking Valley 40
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Archbold 52
Perry 72, Chagrin Falls 44
Poland Seminary 60, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Russia 87, Bradford 56
STVM 49, Cin. Moeller 26
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Lynchburg-Clay 50
Sheffield Brookside 76, Lodi Cloverleaf 71
Shelby 77, Galion 40
Sherwood Fairview 47, Gorham Fayette 25
Spencerville 54, Ottoville 51
Spring. Shawnee 65, Spring. Greenon 36
Swanton 53, Pioneer N. Central 44
Sylvania Northview 85, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Mich. 40
Tiffin Calvert 59, Castalia Margaretta 45
Tiffin Columbian 84, Fremont Ross 69
Tol. Christian 48, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 42
Tol. Rogers 50, Delta 32
Upper Sandusky 57, Attica Seneca E. 53
Van Wert 37, Kalida 32
Versailles 55, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42
Willard 62, Sandusky Perkins 50
Williamsport Westfall 52, Frankfort Adena 29
Yellow Springs 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 33
Greynolds Classic=
Akr. East 74, Akr. Hoban 54
Creston Norwayne 72, Barberton 36
Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Doylestown Chippewa 32
Olmsted Falls 66, Tol. Woodward 34
Hoophall West HS Invitational=
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Lake Oswego, Ore. 38
Tiger Roundball Classic=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 75, Baltimore Liberty Union 57
Newark Cath. 63, Thornville Sheridan 61
Reynoldsburg 59, Bishop Watterson 55
Trotwood-Madison 87, Powell Olentangy Liberty 75
United Way Tournament=
Youngs. Boardman 45, Youngs. Chaney High School 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Lima Shawnee, ppd.
